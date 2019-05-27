An investigative piece in the Wall Street Journal last week took an inside look at how states and cities come to compete against each other, seemingly giving away their treasuries to land companies that promise jobs and economic gains in the future.
We in Wisconsin have come to know the practice well, thanks to the Foxconn deal engineered by former Gov. Scott Walker and his cronies in the state Legislature.
Foxconn and Wisconsin happen to be a major example of how a new niche of consultants called "site selectors" pit communities against each other in multi-state bidding wars to maximize tax breaks, grants, land deals and other incentives.
The Journal's reporting showed how it worked with Amazon as the company conducted a nationwide "search" for the best place to build its second headquarters.
A major focus of the article was how site selectors from Ernst and Young, the international professional services firm, were able to achieve the richest incentive package in Wisconsin history to land Foxconn's supposed LCD plant and a promise of 13,000 jobs for Racine County.
In several respects, the story is troubling because it shows how consultants like Ernst and Young work both sides of the street in helping clients like Foxconn get the best deal. Not only was E&Y working for Foxconn; the Walker administration drew heavily from the same firm to justify the $4 billion in state and local tax subsidies for the plant, which is still in a state of flux.
"In the spring of 2017, Ernst and Young sent Wisconsin and other states a request for proposals for an investment opportunity it identified only as 'Project Flying Eagle.'" the story related. "The document included an explicit request that governments 'provide offsets to all taxes levied at the state and local level' and 'propose potential administrative and/or legislative changes' if they are 'unable to close the cost differential' with the company's existing manufacturing facilities in Asia."
In Wisconsin's case, these last words undoubtedly convinced state officials to include an easing of environmental regulations and water diversion rules to help secure the deal.
Once it got the proposals, E&Y, according to the WSJ, boiled the bidders down to three — Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin — encouraging them to up the ante if they expected to get the plant. Michigan raised its offer twice, eventually going from $1.7 billion to about $4.5 billion.
"Correspondence between Wisconsin and E&Y shows that the state also sweetened its offer during the process," the Journal reported, adding that a Wisconsin official contended it did so because the scope of the project had increased.
"The administration of Wisconsin's (governor) relied on an economic-impact study provided by E&Y to craft a package of tax credits, infrastructure improvements and other incentives for Foxconn," it continued.
The study was also used by Walker's people as they sold the package to the state Legislature.
The Wall Street Journal story quotes economist Timothy Bartik claiming that the E&Y study made wrong assumptions about the plant's impact on southeastern Wisconsin and failed to include the huge local government costs for school and roads to serve an influx of people.
"I think a true fiscal analysis would show that this project will never break even fiscally," Bartik told the paper.
What we do know is that the more we learn about the Foxconn deal, the less there’s to like.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
