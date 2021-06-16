Plain Talk: The military disgrace of Michael Flynn

When I was on active duty back in the early 1960s, I remember how embarrassed many of us officers were over the conduct of an Army major general, an artillery officer to boot, by the name of Edwin Walker.
A West Point grad and a combat officer in the Korean War, Walker was tasked by then President Dwight D. Eisenhower a few years after that war to lead an active Army contingent in escorting Black students to integrate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. The students had been blocked from entering the school by a mob of white protesters, and the governor, Orval Faubus, had gone so far as to call up the Arkansas National Guard to keep the Black kids out.
Ironically, not long after, Walker revealed himself to be a staunch white supremacist. He claimed Eisenhower's use of federal troops to enforce the Supreme Court's 1954 ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education violated his conscience, even though he had participated in the integration of Central High.
While still in uniform, he joined the ultra right-wing John Birch Society and began indoctrinating his troops with the society's literature and openly promoting the demagoguery of then Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy. When he was called out for his actions, he offered to resign, but Ike refused to let him, deciding instead to send him to a command in Germany.
But he didn't stop his proselytizing while in uniform, accusing everyone from Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt to Harry Truman and Dean Acheson of being communists, all the while contending that putting Blacks in white schools was obscene, leading new President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to ask for and get his resignation. Many in the public wondered how many Edwin Walkers were leading the military.
After he was out of his leadership role in the U.S. Army, he helped organize protests to keep James Meredith, an African-American veteran, from enrolling at the all-white University of Mississippi. His continued conduct and outrageous comments made news for years, and after Kennedy's assassination in 1963 there was suspicion that he may have had a role in it. That suspicion turned out in the end to be completely false because the assassination's investigation revealed that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald had also once tried to shoot Walker.
I recount all this because I can't help but wonder if today's Army officer corps is as embarrassed by the actions of our latest rogue general, Michael Flynn, who recently was captured on video claiming that a coup like the one that occurred recently in Myanmar is what this country needs.
After an outcry and despite the tape, Flynn accused the media of manipulating his words. Many pointed out, though, that such a remark wasn't out of character for this loose cannon. In December Flynn, Donald Trump's initial national security advisor, suggested that the defeated president declare martial law and call for new elections in selected swing states.
As the Nation Magazine's Joan Walsh wrote the other day, Flynn and other pro-Trump crackpots are getting more dangerous every day.
Flynn, she said, really belongs in prison, "but his corrupt political allies helped him go free. First, Attorney General Bill Barr attempted to dismiss all charges against him last spring, even though Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his foreign contacts; when a federal judge attempted to block that move, Donald Trump issued him a full pardon."
She added that the retired lieutenant general has repaid Trump many times over by being one of the most outspoken and loony purveyors of the notion that the November election was somehow “stolen” from Trump.
"(He's ) floating one conspiracy theory after another, from corrupt voting machine companies to fraudulent absentee ballots," she added. "Since the failed Jan. 6 insurrection, he’s gone full QAnon, embracing dark theories about sex-trafficking Democrats and Trump’s eventual resurgence to defeat them."
Now Trump himself is claiming that he will be back in the White House by August, apparently convinced that so-called vote "audits" in places like Arizona and Georgia will reveal he really won the 2020 presidential election.
It would all seem laughable if it weren’t for the fact that so many Trump partisans actually believe this nonsense. What's worrisome is that this could all lead to another Jan. 6, this one even more dangerous to our democracy than the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. intelligence agencies have been warning for the past four years that far-right militias in America pose a considerable terrorist threat to U.S. democracy. To have a retired three-star Army general among their chief spokespeople is more than scary. And we only thought that generals promoting a coup were confined to the movies — like Burt Lancaster's Gen. James Scott in "Seven Days in May."
Like the Gen. Walker of my time, Flynn either forgot or was lying when he took the oath as an officer in the U.S. military to support and defend the Constitution of the United States "against all enemies, foreign and domestic." Note the domestic reference.
In short, they have brought shame on our military.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
