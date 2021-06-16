Plain Talk: The military disgrace of Michael Flynn

But he didn't stop his proselytizing while in uniform, accusing everyone from Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt to Harry Truman and Dean Acheson of being communists, all the while contending that putting Blacks in white schools was obscene, leading new President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to ask for and get his resignation. Many in the public wondered how many Edwin Walkers were leading the military.

After he was out of his leadership role in the U.S. Army, he helped organize protests to keep James Meredith, an African-American veteran, from enrolling at the all-white University of Mississippi. His continued conduct and outrageous comments made news for years, and after Kennedy's assassination in 1963 there was suspicion that he may have had a role in it. That suspicion turned out in the end to be completely false because the assassination's investigation revealed that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald had also once tried to shoot Walker.

I recount all this because I can't help but wonder if today's Army officer corps is as embarrassed by the actions of our latest rogue general, Michael Flynn, who recently was captured on video claiming that a coup like the one that occurred recently in Myanmar is what this country needs.