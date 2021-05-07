Plain Talk: The ludicrous rancor of the political press release

I often marvel at the press releases that come out of political party headquarters — be they Republican or Democrat — and wonder if those who sweat over their content really think anyone takes them seriously.
This, for instance, was sent to all state media outlets by the Republican Party of Wisconsin just as Vice President Kamala Harris was to set foot in Milwaukee earlier this week:
“Kamala Harris should be visiting the southern border, given it has been nearly a month and a half since being tasked with managing the border crisis, and she still has not found time to address a problem that has spiraled out of control. To make matters worse, she is coming to Wisconsin to promote Biden’s wasteful $6 trillion tax and spending plan that will ruin the economic recovery and saddle our children with insurmountable debt.“
That, we are told, are the wise words of GOP Chair Andrew Hitt. One can only imagine Hitt and his staffers gathered around a conference room table at Republican headquarters to fine tune that memorable paragraph so that Harris understands she should have better things to do than visit Wisconsin. What's the matter with her anyway?
Usually, party chieftains would wait until the opposing party's visitor would say something they considered either wrong or outrageous and then pounce to point out either their stupidity or naivety.
Today, they can't even get off an airplane before they're told everything they're doing is wrong. Every move by the opposition needs a comment, deserved or not. I've got a feeling that if a politician from the opposing party came to town to lay flowers at a grave, some official would insist there's something nefarious about it.
As for Andrew Hitt's jab at Vice President Harris, I'm not sure that many would agree that the problem at the border has spiraled out of control because she is visiting Milwaukee instead of camping somewhere in south Texas. Nor do a majority of Americans believe that Joe Biden's spending plans will ruin the economic recovery.
But in this hyperpartisan era we're living in, you can't give the other guys an inch. They're wrong just for getting out of bed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
