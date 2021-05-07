 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk: The ludicrous rancor of the political press release
top story

Plain Talk: The ludicrous rancor of the political press release

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris tours clean energy laboratories Tuesday with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, at UW-Milwaukee.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for the Opinion Roundup email newsletter

I often marvel at the press releases that come out of political party headquarters — be they Republican or Democrat — and wonder if those who sweat over their content really think anyone takes them seriously.

This, for instance, was sent to all state media outlets by the Republican Party of Wisconsin just as Vice President Kamala Harris was to set foot in Milwaukee earlier this week:

“Kamala Harris should be visiting the southern border, given it has been nearly a month and a half since being tasked with managing the border crisis, and she still has not found time to address a problem that has spiraled out of control. To make matters worse, she is coming to Wisconsin to promote Biden’s wasteful $6 trillion tax and spending plan that will ruin the economic recovery and saddle our children with insurmountable debt.“

That, we are told, are the wise words of GOP Chair Andrew Hitt. One can only imagine Hitt and his staffers gathered around a conference room table at Republican headquarters to fine tune that memorable paragraph so that Harris understands she should have better things to do than visit Wisconsin. What's the matter with her anyway?

Usually, party chieftains would wait until the opposing party's visitor would say something they considered either wrong or outrageous and then pounce to point out either their stupidity or naivety.

Today, they can't even get off an airplane before they're told everything they're doing is wrong. Every move by the opposition needs a comment, deserved or not. I've got a feeling that if a politician from the opposing party came to town to lay flowers at a grave, some official would insist there's something nefarious about it.

As for Andrew Hitt's jab at Vice President Harris, I'm not sure that many would agree that the problem at the border has spiraled out of control because she is visiting Milwaukee instead of camping somewhere in south Texas. Nor do a majority of Americans believe that Joe Biden's spending plans will ruin the economic recovery.

But in this hyperpartisan era we're living in, you can't give the other guys an inch. They're wrong just for getting out of bed.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics