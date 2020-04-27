Plain Talk: The 'lethal idiocy' of the right-wing cabal in the coronavirus pandemic

I loved Matt Rothschild's characterization of the MacIver Institute's pushing protests against Tony Evers' coronavirus fight as "lethal idiocy."
Indeed, the so-called "free market" think tank has long been the driver behind the right-wing cabal that has been trying to upend fair government in Wisconsin for years now.
Armed with millions of dollars from some of the state's wealthiest reactionaries, MacIver's bevy of like-minded staffers have fought every attempt to help everyday Wisconsinites to a better life. It has helped keep the state's minimum wage to one of the lowest in the nation. It has championed anti-labor legislation, railed against clean air and water regulations, attacked public schools and demonized the teachers who work in them. In short, it has done its level best to make sure the wealth gap between the rich and poor in this state continues unabated.
Its principal funder has been the Bradley Foundation, the notorious financier of dozens of causes that propagandize the glory of profits above anything else.
Its siblings include the Bradley-funded Badger Institute, the Koch-brother inspired Americans for Prosperity and the well-heeled Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty that specializes in providing legal cover, typically before a friendly-to-their-causes State Supreme Court.
Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign that tracks the flow corporate and individual contributions to powerful politicians, was floored by MacIver Institute's chairman of the board Steven Fettig, throwing flames on the fire to push Friday's protest.
"Take back our rights, take back our freedom," Fettig tweeted and then the Institute's website posted a photo of a protester earlier in the week in Brookfield holding a sign that read: "The free market decides what's essential! Not Faux King Evers and Company."
"That's one of the most idiotic signs I've seen in a long time and it's lethal idiocy. The free market can't keep us safe in a pandemic," Rothschild wrote.
"They’re willing to risk the lives of everyone they come in contact with: their family, their friends, the grocery clerk, the hardware store clerk, and the ambulance drivers and the health care workers that their recklessness is endangering," he continued.
"This crude philosophy — to let the free market decide everything – has now reached its absolute low point as the folks at MacIver and fools like Sen. Ron Johnson are invoking it no matter the cost in human lives. To them, capitalism is a golden calf, and we all must bow down to it, even if it kills us," Rothschild added. "Plus, they’d rather have the 'free market' decide everything instead of our elected officials. We’re a democracy: We elect people to represent us and to govern us during a crisis. We don’t elect the 'free market' to govern us."
The one hope we have is that this pandemic will help us realize that if we're ever going to return this country and this state back to working for the people, we have to make sure that the "lethal idiocy" of the likes of the MacIver Institute is relegated to the ash cans where it belongs.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
