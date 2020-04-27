Plain Talk: The 'lethal idiocy' of the right-wing cabal in the coronavirus pandemic

"Take back our rights, take back our freedom," Fettig tweeted and then the Institute's website posted a photo of a protester earlier in the week in Brookfield holding a sign that read: "The free market decides what's essential! Not Faux King Evers and Company."

"That's one of the most idiotic signs I've seen in a long time and it's lethal idiocy. The free market can't keep us safe in a pandemic," Rothschild wrote.

"They’re willing to risk the lives of everyone they come in contact with: their family, their friends, the grocery clerk, the hardware store clerk, and the ambulance drivers and the health care workers that their recklessness is endangering," he continued.

"This crude philosophy — to let the free market decide everything – has now reached its absolute low point as the folks at MacIver and fools like Sen. Ron Johnson are invoking it no matter the cost in human lives. To them, capitalism is a golden calf, and we all must bow down to it, even if it kills us," Rothschild added. "Plus, they’d rather have the 'free market' decide everything instead of our elected officials. We’re a democracy: We elect people to represent us and to govern us during a crisis. We don’t elect the 'free market' to govern us."