Plain Talk: The latest proof the world has been turned upside down: Rand Paul's objection to an anti-lynching bill

These first couple of weeks of June 2020 have been proof positive that this world of ours has really been turned upside down.

The first sign of that came early in the month when the Trump administration signaled it was going to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany after these long many years.

Reducing the size of our military forces scattered around the many places in the world in which we continue to meddle doesn't seem like a bad idea until you look at the reasons why Germany has been targeted.

Seems that Trump is still upset that Germany doesn't spend enough money on the NATO Alliance, even though it spends more on defense than any other European nation.

Nevertheless, our president insists it needs to spend more, complaining that Germany, instead of spending to defend itself and Europe, has built itself a lavish social welfare system. Imagine that! Spending money to help the country's own working people instead of on multi-million-dollar war planes and more nuclear weapons.

Wouldn't it be great if someday we did just that? Then maybe, just for starters, we wouldn't be so unprepared when a vicious pandemic is unleashed.

But, that was just a sampling of the craziness that swarmed around us the past few days.