Plain Talk: The last thing we need is lawmakers micromanaging the COVID-19 vaccine

After doing absolutely nothing to deal with the out-of-control spread of the coronavirus for the past eight months, the Republicans in control of the state Legislature have now decided that they need to oversee how health officials in Wisconsin distribute the vaccine for COVID-19.
Shortly after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced a package of proposals that included a provision that the Joint Finance Committee, controlled 12-4 by his party, must have vaccine oversight, the Senate's new majority leader, Devin LeMahieu, called for even more legislative control.
These are the same people who famously got the state Supreme Court to cancel Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order last spring, claiming they needed to be involved in fashioning the state's response to the pandemic — but then were never heard from again until just now. Even so, they don't plan on calling for a new session to do anything until after the first of the year.
The legislators' disappearance has raised eyebrows across the state, yet it did little to harm their political fortunes during the November election. Voters in most of their gerrymandered districts returned them to Madison. Perhaps voters like it when they stay away.
According to a review back in October, the Wisconsin Legislature has been the least active full-time legislative body in the country. According to WisPolitics.com, the other nine states with full-time legislatures had by then met 18 times more frequently than Wisconsin's lawmakers had.
Their absence from the state Capitol, though, didn't stop the more vocal GOP legislators from sounding off against anything the governor and local health officials were trying to do on their own.
Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, used Facebook to rail about mask mandates. When the Winnebago County Board was considering an ordinance to give the county's health officer broader powers to fight COVID-19, Schraa called on his Facebook "friends" to stand up against the ordinance.
In some of his posts, he falsely claimed that masks are "proven ineffective" at reducing the spread of the virus.
But, Schraa has been far from alone in attacks on local and state health officials. The USA Today Wisconsin network recently reported on numerous incidents that have caused many health officials to throw up their hands and quit their jobs. Many are frustrated by the complete lack of support from elected officials who, in many instances — like Schraa's Facebook posts — inflame public outrage.
Several of LeMahieu's colleagues in the Senate have been among the worst. There's Steve Nass, the cacophonous career politician from Whitewater, who famously contended a few weeks ago that the governor had opened an overflow hospital at State Fair Park for "political reasons." This, when the number of cases was soaring above 7,000 a day and deaths reached the 4,000 mark.
There's the NRA's favorite, Van Wanggaard of Racine, who boasted in October that the number of COVID-19 cases could increase by a factor of ten and he would still fight any statewide masking order.
Or how about the Senate's bright light from Cedarburg, Duey Stroebel, who declared that the state needs to reevaluate its policy choices?
"Every sickness and death is a tragedy," he declared, "But, so are businesses and livelihoods ruined by shelter in place orders" along with the pronounced negative impacts on civil liberties and quality of life. Oh, yes, such empathy.
These are the people, though, who want to be have oversight on how doctors, hospitals and state, county and local health officials will get Wisconsin citizens vaccinated as quickly as possible. To suggest that the Joint Finance Committee or the entire state Legislature itself should have the final say is nothing short of ludicrous.
If the state Legislature wanted to do anything, it should be calling for reluctant constituents to drop their conspiracy theories about vaccines and get the shot as soon as it's available.
The vaccine is how we will finally win this war. Let the experts get it done without micromanagement from people whose medical expertise is highly questionable.
Let's get the vaccine rolling. It's the best gift we can get this Christmas.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
