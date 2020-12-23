Plain Talk: The last thing we need is lawmakers micromanaging the COVID-19 vaccine

There's the NRA's favorite, Van Wanggaard of Racine, who boasted in October that the number of COVID-19 cases could increase by a factor of ten and he would still fight any statewide masking order.

Or how about the Senate's bright light from Cedarburg, Duey Stroebel, who declared that the state needs to reevaluate its policy choices?

"Every sickness and death is a tragedy," he declared, "But, so are businesses and livelihoods ruined by shelter in place orders" along with the pronounced negative impacts on civil liberties and quality of life. Oh, yes, such empathy.

These are the people, though, who want to be have oversight on how doctors, hospitals and state, county and local health officials will get Wisconsin citizens vaccinated as quickly as possible. To suggest that the Joint Finance Committee or the entire state Legislature itself should have the final say is nothing short of ludicrous.

If the state Legislature wanted to do anything, it should be calling for reluctant constituents to drop their conspiracy theories about vaccines and get the shot as soon as it's available.

The vaccine is how we will finally win this war. Let the experts get it done without micromanagement from people whose medical expertise is highly questionable.

Let's get the vaccine rolling. It's the best gift we can get this Christmas.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

