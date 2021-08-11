Plain Talk: The Greatest Generation met adversity together. Is that even possible today?

I pulled Tom Brokaw's classic book "The Greatest Generation" off the bookshelf again last week because I was wondering whether it would be possible for America to still come together against a common enemy.
It's a question that should be on the top of American minds in this 245th year of the country's history. While 600,000-plus Americans have lost their lives to a killer disease, instead of coming together to at least slow it down, their fellow citizens inexplicably have grown further apart.
How different we are since the days Americans joined hands for the common good. Yes, there were conservative Republicans, greedy industrialists, lefty socialists, radical agitators, idealistic Democrats, who fought pitched battles for their political beliefs and control of the government back then, too.
But when it came time to stand up in defense of America, they figured out a way to do it together. There were no protests and court cases when people on the West Coast were asked to turn off their lights at dusk. There were no cries of stomping on my rights over having to sacrifice time and resources for the public's good.
Not the same, you say? That was a war against enemies who not only were out to kill us, but change our fundamental way of life.
Perhaps so, but have we digressed so far as a nation that maybe we should be asking whether we could still summon the will to confront a danger facing us all? Could we still rally as that Greatest Generation did while constantly and stubbornly at each other's throat, often for no apparent reason?
Brokaw described that generation of our fathers and grandfathers as not only being united by a common purpose — the war with Hitler and Japan — but by common values — duty, honor, economy, courage, service, love of family and country and, above all, responsibility for oneself.
We didn't have to like each other, and many Americans didn't. Then, as now, there was rampant racism and economic inequality throughout the country. Then, as now, crooked politicians held too many important jobs.
But when the need came to set aside differences and join together to protect each other, no matter how difficult, Americans were able to muster the courage.
Few can agree why it is that we refuse to have each other's backs. It's as if there's now a need to believe there's a hidden agenda behind every initiative, no matter how benign. Suggestions to wear masks are seen as deep-state attempts to undermine freedom. Getting a vaccine is part of a nefarious agenda to control lives.
One of the saddest stories of just how polarized we Americans are came out of Missouri a few days ago as some unvaccinated people had to resort to getting shots in secret to avoid conflicts with friends and relatives hell-bent on refusing vaccines.
One doctor related the conversation she had with a reluctant recipient.
"Please, please, please don't let anyone know that I got this vaccine" she quoted the patient's pleas.
Meanwhile, the incidence of infection was skyrocketing in Missouri and other states where politicians more worried about their future election campaigns then the safety of their people helped produce self-centered attitudes about vaccines.
I have my own ideas about what has brought us to this point, living in an America that in my view isn't at all the America I was taught about in school, or the America I came to know during my stint in the military. An America where we learned lessons on how we needed to work together, even — and especially — in our disagreements.
Yes, a charlatan like Donald Trump helped create a deeply divided, polarized country. But it's been the American people that have allowed him to do so, a people now more interested in demonizing perceived enemies as being without redemption, much less consideration. It has been this attitude that allowed Trump and his thoughtless enablers to exploit and drive the wedge even deeper.
He has made our politics more personal and fractured. He has cleverly stoked anger and division to promote himself and defile the long-held American tradition of togetherness.
But in the end it's the American people who have enabled him to turn us against ourselves, to accept lies as truth, to hate our fellow citizens, to believe the worst in each other.
Consequently, not all that many were surprised the other day when a poll showed that a full 47% of folks who identify themselves as Trump Republicans believe that they need to take matters into their own hands to protect the country from other fellow Americans.
It's sad and fearful, and it makes me wonder: Will we ever be able to come together again?
