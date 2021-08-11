Plain Talk: The Greatest Generation met adversity together. Is that even possible today?

Perhaps so, but have we digressed so far as a nation that maybe we should be asking whether we could still summon the will to confront a danger facing us all? Could we still rally as that Greatest Generation did while constantly and stubbornly at each other's throat, often for no apparent reason?

Brokaw described that generation of our fathers and grandfathers as not only being united by a common purpose — the war with Hitler and Japan — but by common values — duty, honor, economy, courage, service, love of family and country and, above all, responsibility for oneself.

We didn't have to like each other, and many Americans didn't. Then, as now, there was rampant racism and economic inequality throughout the country. Then, as now, crooked politicians held too many important jobs.

But when the need came to set aside differences and join together to protect each other, no matter how difficult, Americans were able to muster the courage.

Few can agree why it is that we refuse to have each other's backs. It's as if there's now a need to believe there's a hidden agenda behind every initiative, no matter how benign. Suggestions to wear masks are seen as deep-state attempts to undermine freedom. Getting a vaccine is part of a nefarious agenda to control lives.