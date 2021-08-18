Plain Talk: The GOP has been leading up to the Big Lie for decades

To those who believe former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman when he claims that he's on a mission to give voters confidence in the state's elections, I've got a copy of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's book of facts to sell you.

Gableman is the ethics-challenged jurist who was appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to head up an investigation of Wisconsin's November 2020 election to keep alive the lie that something nefarious happened during the voting.

"My mission is to try to do whatever I can so that going forward people can have confidence that their vote counts," he insisted in a TV interview after fellow conservative Vos appointed him to the $44,000 part-time post to oversee the dubious "investigation."

This pronouncement from the same guy who stood before a Donald Trump rally the night of the election to suggest the vote had been stolen from Trump. Vos has now made the former justice — best known for participating in important Supreme Court decisions despite having financial ties to litigants — the "special counsel" to oversee Vos' investigative gang.