Plain Talk: The GOP has been leading up to the Big Lie for decades

To those who believe former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman when he claims that he's on a mission to give voters confidence in the state's elections, I've got a copy of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's book of facts to sell you.
Gableman is the ethics-challenged jurist who was appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to head up an investigation of Wisconsin's November 2020 election to keep alive the lie that something nefarious happened during the voting.
"My mission is to try to do whatever I can so that going forward people can have confidence that their vote counts," he insisted in a TV interview after fellow conservative Vos appointed him to the $44,000 part-time post to oversee the dubious "investigation."
This pronouncement from the same guy who stood before a Donald Trump rally the night of the election to suggest the vote had been stolen from Trump. Vos has now made the former justice — best known for participating in important Supreme Court decisions despite having financial ties to litigants — the "special counsel" to oversee Vos' investigative gang.
What's comical about Gableman's comments is that he's been part of the relentless campaign to discredit Wisconsin's election from the very beginning, a campaign that has been debunked by recounts, the courts and election officials who have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the 2020 election was one of the most secure in state history.
One of the country's foremost investigative watchdogs, Jane Mayer of the New Yorker, detailed last week what is really behind the crusade to discredit the nation's democratic elections and put in place laws that limit who can vote and who can challenge the results.
In a meticulously documented expose headlined "The Big Money Behind the Big Lie," Mayer lays bare the behind-the-scenes role that tax-exempt nonprofit conservative groups and foundations are playing in this unprecedented attack on Americans' fundamental right to vote. The hope, of course, is to make it difficult for all but white Americans to have easy access to voting.
Perhaps not surprisingly, it all has strong Wisconsin connections. She discloses that these disparate nonprofits have one thing in common: They have all received funding from the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation.
"Based in Milwaukee, the private, tax-exempt organization has become an extraordinary force in persuading mainstream Republicans to support radical challenges to election rules — a tactic once relegated to the far right," she writes.
"With an endowment of some $850 million, the foundation funds a network of groups that have been stoking fear about election fraud, in some cases for years. Public records show that, since 2012, the foundation has spent some $18 million supporting eleven conservative groups involved in election issues," Mayer adds.
She goes on to detail the foundation's continued support of groups that claim election fraud is widespread, despite the lack of any evidence. And she documents the foundation's relationship to Cleta Mitchell, the former Foley and Lardner attorney who stunned the firm when she joined Donald Trump to blatantly and illegally pressure Georgia's secretary of state to "find" sufficient votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory there.
Mitchell has been on Bradley's board of directors for several years. After the Trump call to Georgia, Foley and Lardner asked her to resign from the firm.
Bradley has long had strong ties to Wisconsin's Republican power structure. It has been a consistent funder of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the nonprofit conservative law firm noted for its relentless legal attacks on the state's election procedures, including a failed attempt prior to the 2020 election to purge the voting registration rolls of people it suspected of having moved.
Bradley has solid ties to Vos and his GOP colleagues in the Legislature. It was an unabashed supporter of former Gov. Scott Walker and bankrolled the groups who fought the John Doe investigation into Walker's suspect campaign funding. In 2012, the foundation was exposed for being the funder of billboards in neighborhoods of color that proclaimed "Vote Fraud is a Felony," an apparent warning to prospective low-income voters to be careful come Election Day.
It's also been a major funder of the MacIver Institute, another Wisconsin conservative "think tank" obsessed with the notion of voter fraud.
Consequently, it isn't hard to put the pieces together to understand what's behind the Michael Gableman "probe." It's all part of a well-funded and orchestrated attempt to discredit American elections. The Robin Voses of the world are against easy voting, and you accomplish that by falsely discrediting a perfectly run process.
It was 40 years ago that Paul Weyrich, the late Ronald Reagan zealot who to this day is considered the "founding father of the conservative movement," made clear why he thought voting should be suppressed.
"I don't want everybody to vote," he said. "Elections are not won by a majority of people ... as a matter of fact our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down."
At least he was honest. His disciples today proclaim that it's only about restoring confidence.
To put it bluntly, they lie.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
