Plain Talk: The 'golden sun' still shines on Tony Bennett

When my future wife Sandy and I were dating back in the 1960s, one of songs that was consistently on the pop charts was "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

The Tony Bennett song with the distinctive tinkling piano in the background was on every jukebox and constantly played on easy listening AM radio stations, back in the day when there was actually such a thing.

So when we married, we decided to drive to San Francisco on our honeymoon to recognize our favorite song. But, I predicted that after hearing time and time again the lyrics "where little cable cars climb half-way to the stars," they wouldn't be playing it in the song's namesake city.

That was a pretty dumb prediction. Just like home, it was played over and over on Fisherman's Wharf, on sight-seeing buses, on the ferry to Alcatraz, in the bars and restaurants, in the hotel lobby. Tony Bennett's voice was everywhere.

And on SiriusXM radio's "Seriously Sinatra" channel, Bennett's version of his biggest hit can still be heard regularly today.