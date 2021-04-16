Plain Talk: The flame of the sport of bowling still burns

Bill joined his dad and uncle in the business as a young man and later took over ownership of Park Towne, eventually handing it off to his sons Dan and Mark.

But Bill was a promoter of more than bowling. He was a key player in saving the Madison Sports Hall of Fame, whose future was in jeopardy years ago when the Madison Pen and Mike Club, which had originated the Hall, decided to dissolve. Thanks to Bill and others, the Hall of Fame is still thriving and honoring top athletes in the Madison area at a lavish ceremony every year.

At its heyday, bowling was perhaps the country's most popular participation sport. Bowling centers were filled with leagues, some even in the morning that were aimed at retirees, and for sure double shifts every night. The Schwoegler family contributed much to its popularity in the Madison area.

And Jeff Richgels is helping keep the flame alive.

