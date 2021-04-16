Plain Talk: The flame of the sport of bowling still burns

Jeff Richgels, whose journalism career began as our bowling reporter and columnist back in 1983, wrote a piece recently about the impending closing of Village Lanes, the iconic bowling facility in Monona that has become another small business victim of this cruel pandemic.
Richgels, a professional bowler himself who now reports for the Wisconsin State Journal, still keeps the sport front and center on his 11thFrame.com website, providing news and features to a healthy audience of bowling enthusiasts. His piece on Village Lanes was a personal account of how he and fellow Madison-area pro Marc McDowell owe their bowling success to the youth programs that were a longtime trademark of the Monona center.
The two have a bundle of championships under their their belts. McDowell was the 1992 national bowler of the year who won pro bowling's biggest prize, the Firestone championship, on national TV. Richgels, who is in the U.S. Bowling Congress' Hall of Fame, also noted that it was at Village Lanes where he got a chance to break into his reporting career. Since I bowled there, too, I got to know Jeff's passion for the sport and his interest in journalism. I wound up offering him a freelance job covering bowling, and he eventually worked his way onto our sports staff, where he continued to shine.
Jeff's piece brought back many memories for me, as did the passing of Bill Schwoegler, at the age of 86, a few days before. I haven't bowled for nearly 20 years now — hip surgeries don't help one's bowling prowess — but some of my dearest friendships date back to the days I did.
Bill Schwoegler was one of them. The Schwoegler name, after all, was synonymous with bowling — not only in Wisconsin, but nationally — for a century. It started with Bill's grandfather, Tony, who operated a four-lane house in Stoughton in the late 1920s. Tony's name was a regular fixture on the sports pages that chronicled his high scores and tournament championships for several decades.
Tony's sons Connie and Mel, Bill's father, became championship bowlers themselves. It wasn't unusual to see all three of their names in headlines as they regularly rolled the highest scores in the area. Connie became a national bowling star and was often featured in magazine ads endorsing everything from Gillette blue blades to Camels cigarettes.
I was a young kid when my dad introduced me to Connie and Mel at their first Madison bowling emporium — a three-story facility on downtown Madison's Gilman Street, a stone throw off State Street. The Schwoeglers went on to build a then ultra-modern bowling center just south of Nakoma Road, and later opened Schwoegler's Park Towne lanes on the west side, which is still in operation today.
Bill joined his dad and uncle in the business as a young man and later took over ownership of Park Towne, eventually handing it off to his sons Dan and Mark.
But Bill was a promoter of more than bowling. He was a key player in saving the Madison Sports Hall of Fame, whose future was in jeopardy years ago when the Madison Pen and Mike Club, which had originated the Hall, decided to dissolve. Thanks to Bill and others, the Hall of Fame is still thriving and honoring top athletes in the Madison area at a lavish ceremony every year.
At its heyday, bowling was perhaps the country's most popular participation sport. Bowling centers were filled with leagues, some even in the morning that were aimed at retirees, and for sure double shifts every night. The Schwoegler family contributed much to its popularity in the Madison area.
And Jeff Richgels is helping keep the flame alive.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.