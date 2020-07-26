Plain Talk: The conspiracy is coming from inside the house

It wasn't all that long ago when the right-wing conspiracy theorists were insisting that Barack Obama was plotting to enact martial law, commandeer farm land and food supplies and lock up his political enemies in concentration camps run by the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Fox News' Glenn Beck and the martial arts actor Chuck Norris were all over it and thousands of their followers came to believe it was absolutely true.

Then there were the stories in 2015 that a military training exercise being planned in remote areas in Texas that included special forces like the Green Berets and Navy Seals was an elaborate plot by Obama to take over the Lone Star state.

The right-wing internet sites were filled daily with details on how Obama was going to pull off this elaborate and audacious scheme, detaining law abiding Texans in Walmart stores that had recently been closed — all part of the plot, of course. Who knew that the ultra-conservative Walton family would be in on this dirty deed?

It wasn't just the nut cakes on the fringe who were sure this was going to happen. Polls found that a full 32% of Republicans in Texas believed the conspiracy and, just to be sure, Texas' governor, Greg Abbot, sent his National Guard troops to keep an eye on the exercise.