Plain Talk: Thanks to Vos, you can kiss those tax dollars goodbye

Just a few observations about last week's craziness:
Now that Wisconsin's budget projection shows a big surplus in the coming biennium, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn't interested in using some of the money for more aid to schools and broadband expansion, arguing instead that it should be returned to the taxpayers because they're the hardworking people who made the surplus possible.
Funny, isn't it, that Vos can't bring himself to help the hardworking Wisconsin taxpayers recoup some of the billions they send to Washington every year when they pay their federal income taxes. Rather than get federal bucks flowing back to Wisconsin to expand health care and other programs that help working people, Vos and his buddies are content to see Wisconsin's money get gobbled up by other states.
Then again, these full-time politicians never did make much sense.
While on the subject of a lack of common sense, how about Wisconsin state Rep. Shae Sortwell, the Republican from Two Rivers, who last week compared the folks who run Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in Stevens Point with Hitler's Gestapo?
Like many places in the country, including grocery stores and national retail chains, the museum is asking people older than age 5 who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue to wear masks during their visits to the indoor space. The museum said masks would be optional for those with vaccination cards.
Museum director Cory Rusch said the policy is an attempt to protect the health and safety of the many vulnerable grandparents who visit the museum with their grandkids, and he stressed no one will be turned away from the museum based on their vaccination status. Nevertheless, Sortwell took to Facebook, shared a museum flyer laying out the policy and added his own words: "The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please." I wonder if this 35-year-old wunderkind ever bothered to learn what the Gestapo did.
Makes you wonder, doesn't it?, how Wisconsin voters send numbskulls like this to the Legislature. And besides, this sorry excuse for a lawmaker doesn't even represent Stevens Point.
Meanwhile, this squib from the latest issue of the Progressive Magazine:
Louisiana state Rep. and House Education Committee Chair Ray Garofalo has introduced legislation to prohibit schools from teaching that the nation, state, or capitalist system are inherently racist or sexist. His explanation: "I want to make sure that they're getting both sides, or in some times, multiple sides of the story, so they can make their own informed decisions throughout their careers."
Do you think he communicates with some of Wisconsin's legislators who serve on education committees?
From what I've read about West Virginia's politics, if Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III thinks that by refusing to back the For the People Act to protect every citizen's right to vote and his insistence to protect the undemocratic device known as the filibuster will save his job, he might want to think again.
Washington Post veteran columnist Eugene Robinson pointed out last week that a new survey of 600 likely 2022 general election voters from West Virginia conducted by the polling firm ALG Research shows that Manchin is viewed favorably by 43% of the state's voters and unfavorably by 50%.
"Manchin’s decision is a catastrophe," Robinson, one of the country's most respected Black columnists wrote. "(T)hanks to Manchin’s decision, Biden doesn’t even have a 50-vote Senate for what many Democrats see as an existential fight against the GOP’s attempt to gain and keep power through voter suppression. The 49 Senate votes left after Manchin’s defection will take Biden and the Democrats precisely nowhere."
Thanks for saving democracy, Joe.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
