Plain Talk: Thanks to Vos, you can kiss those tax dollars goodbye

Just a few observations about last week's craziness:

Now that Wisconsin's budget projection shows a big surplus in the coming biennium, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn't interested in using some of the money for more aid to schools and broadband expansion, arguing instead that it should be returned to the taxpayers because they're the hardworking people who made the surplus possible.

Funny, isn't it, that Vos can't bring himself to help the hardworking Wisconsin taxpayers recoup some of the billions they send to Washington every year when they pay their federal income taxes. Rather than get federal bucks flowing back to Wisconsin to expand health care and other programs that help working people, Vos and his buddies are content to see Wisconsin's money get gobbled up by other states.

Then again, these full-time politicians never did make much sense.

While on the subject of a lack of common sense, how about Wisconsin state Rep. Shae Sortwell, the Republican from Two Rivers, who last week compared the folks who run Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in Stevens Point with Hitler's Gestapo?