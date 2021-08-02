Plain Talk: Thanks, anti-vaxxers, for my breakthrough COVID case

By Monday I was a hurting 81-year-old. X-rays at urgent care revealed that at the least I had a severe case of pneumonia. And then, after an impromptu ambulance ride to St. Mary's Emergency Room, finally a test revealed the hard-to-accept verdict: My pneumonia was caused by COVID. Within minutes I was whisked to St. Mary's eighth floor, the COVID ward, and attached to oxygen. All I could think of was, "God, I hope it doesn't get any worse than this."

It didn't. Thanks to an experienced team led by St. Mary's hospitalist Dr. Santiago Hernandez and nurses like Carly and Ken, all veterans in this epic health struggle, I was spared from ICU three floors below. By the fourth day I was off oxygen and breathing on my own once again.

My wife, Sandy, also tested positive, but her symptoms included about a day-long bout with the sniffles, which is commonly the case when the vaccinated wind up getting infected. My ending up in the hospital was an anomaly.

So does this mean that the vaccines are overrated? That those who refuse them for whatever selfish or political reasons are right? On the contrary. The simple fact that both my wife and I had the shots probably saved us — particularly me — from a health catastrophe.