It's anyone's guess how long Gov.-elect Tony Evers will continue trying to play nice with the crew of legislative Republican leaders who specialize in political warfare rather than good government.
Evers has held out an olive branch to the likes of GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. His reward from these two experts on partisanship? Threats and intimidation and warnings that Evers shouldn't have the audacity to assume he has a mandate from the good people of Wisconsin.
These two scalawags, after all, are the kingpins of a Legislature still dominated by Republicans, even though their "mandate" received less of the popular vote in Wisconsin than the other guys'.
So far, Evers hasn't lashed back at the Vos-Fitzgerald tag team for threats that they'll use the lame-duck Legislature to limit the new governor's powers and move the 2020 presidential primary to March to give one of their conservative pals a better shot at getting re-elected to the Supreme Court in April.
Instead, Evers has announced that he might even appoint some Republicans to his Cabinet.
In that vein, I'd like to suggest one. Some seven years ago I penned a column applauding Scott Walker for naming Stephanie Klett his secretary of tourism. I based that opinion on a visit she paid to our editorial board after being named tourism secretary and her years hosting the TV program "Discover Wisconsin," which weekly features unique places and attractions in our state.
Turns out, I wasn't wrong.
The Department of Tourism has been a jewel of Walker's administration. Under Klett's leadership the state has experienced steady increases in tourists, which has to be credited to the imaginative and catchy advertising that extols Wisconsin's people and places to potential visitors from throughout the Midwest.
Tourism, incidentally, is a significant piece of Wisconsin's economy. Only manufacturing and agriculture contribute more to the state than tourism's $12 billion-plus revenues.
One of the first things she and her staff did after her appointment was to hold one-on-one meetings with all 33 state senators to convince them to increase the tourism department's advertising budget.
Frankly, the Department of Tourism is doing a great job nurturing this important piece of the state's economic health.
As they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's why I'm hoping that Tony Evers will keep Stephanie Klett right where she is. Maybe even those arrogant twins, Vos and Fitzgerald, would agree.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
