Plain Talk: Somehow, Trump still finds ways to surprise us with his lies

It's no longer news that Donald Trump lies all the time.

The definition of news is that it's something out of the ordinary, and lying isn't out of the ordinary for the American president.

So when he was in Milwaukee last week, few bothered to correct several of Trump's misspeaks. He claimed once again, for instance, that Mexico is paying for the wall. Of course, it isn't. But that didn't stop him from insisting that the new trade agreement among Mexico, Canada and the U.S. will somehow cost Mexico more; hence, money for the wall. What's more troubling is that people at the rally believe him.

Then, again for the hundredth time, he claimed that under his three years as president, "we've created 7 millions jobs. … Nobody thought it was possible." Except, apparently, Barack Obama. The nation added 8 million jobs during his last three years as president. But who, except Trump, is counting?

So when it comes to The Donald bending the facts, no one is surprised — except, of course, when he completely goes over the top, like he did earlier this month when he took credit for a sharp one-year drop in the cancer rate.