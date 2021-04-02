Plain Talk: Some readers who have made my day

The piece by Amanda Marcotte goes on explain, "Step one: Say or do something wildly offensive. Step two: Whine that you're being 'canceled.' Bingo, it's payday."

She uses as one of her examples our own senator, Ron Johnson, of course.

"Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is up for re-election in the 2022 midterms, has been performing the troll two-step in recent days with ugly comments that are both racist and making excuses for the insurrectionists Trump sent to overrun the Capitol.

"Luckily for Johnson, he is spared from having to actually defend his own racist comments because the 'cancel culture' nonsense means he can instead talk about his alleged victimization at the hands of imaginary leftist censors," she writes. "After Johnson was predictably called out by progressives, including his Senate colleague Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Johnson joyfully embraced his victimization narrative. 'I Won't Be Silenced by the Left,' blared the headline at the Wall Street Journal over an op-ed written by Johnson, in which he whines about progressives using 'the worst possible accusations to silence anyone who challenges their left-wing agenda.'