Plain Talk: 'Socialist' health care may be just what the doctor ordered

That "socialist" idea that all Americans ought to be covered by a health care plan like the one the country has had for more than a half-century to cover its senior citizens doesn't look so crazy now.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" plan, in which he proposed to have the United States join the rest of the world's major countries in declaring health care a right, not a privilege, was right on the money. It only took a pandemic to show just how important and necessary it is.
Sanders' call for single-payer universal health care that covers every American from birth to death was ridiculed not only by Donald Trump and his backers and a horde of special interests that profit from the current laws, but by most of his fellow Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination. No one wants to give up their employer's health insurance, they bellowed.
Tragically, millions have now had to give up their employer's health insurance whether they liked it or not. The coronavirus calamity has left them with no jobs, forced to join the 27 million or so other Americans who were without health coverage even before the pandemic.
Consequently, the United States stands by itself among the world's richest countries. Unlike the Canadians, Brits, Germans, the Scandinavian countries and dozens of other nations that have seen fit to make sure workers are protected with health care coverage (and, in many cases, paid sick and family leave), American workers are left to their own devices.
According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult survey, Sanders' "Medicare for All" proposal now is supported by 55% of registered voters, compared to 35% who say they are opposed. That's about a 9% jump from mid-February when economic shutdowns were first put into place. Interestingly, much of that increased support has come from people who describe themselves as independents.
Ironically, the Trump administration ,which has not only ridiculed Sanders' plan, but continues to work to repeal even the coverage provided by Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, has promised to reimburse doctors and hospitals for COVID-19 expenses — a form of "Medicare for All" for coronavirus victims.
That's good — exactly what universal coverage would do — but what about the millions of others who now have no insurance to cover ordinary medical procedures should they or members of their families become ill from other diseases or suffer from accidents or other problems?
Sanders, of course, was far from the first to champion universal health care. The first major politician to propose it was then-President Harry Truman immediately after the end of World War II. Others, from independent medical organizations to health care watchdogs have consistently urged the U.S. to reform a system that is not only the world's most expensive, but one that ranks in the middle of the pack for many health outcomes
But, each one has been demonized by scare tactics. It's either too expensive, despite the glaring truth that other countries deliver care at nearly half of what it costs Americans, or people would lose the ability to choose their own doctors, although Americans on Medicare can go anywhere they please, or, naturally, the ultimate put-down — socialism.
Perhaps we've come to the point where this kind of socialism, if you want to call it that, is just what the doctor ordered.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!