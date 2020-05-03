Plain Talk: 'Socialist' health care may be just what the doctor ordered

That "socialist" idea that all Americans ought to be covered by a health care plan like the one the country has had for more than a half-century to cover its senior citizens doesn't look so crazy now.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" plan, in which he proposed to have the United States join the rest of the world's major countries in declaring health care a right, not a privilege, was right on the money. It only took a pandemic to show just how important and necessary it is.

Sanders' call for single-payer universal health care that covers every American from birth to death was ridiculed not only by Donald Trump and his backers and a horde of special interests that profit from the current laws, but by most of his fellow Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination. No one wants to give up their employer's health insurance, they bellowed.

Tragically, millions have now had to give up their employer's health insurance whether they liked it or not. The coronavirus calamity has left them with no jobs, forced to join the 27 million or so other Americans who were without health coverage even before the pandemic.