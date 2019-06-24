The Madison School Board is expected to give another shot tonight at providing some financial support to the well-known academic nonprofit for kids, the Simpson Street Free Press.
I happen to be on the Free Press' board of directors, because I've seen the positive results it achieves, especially among minority students who take part in the after-school program. The students learn reading, writing and research skills by producing an online newspaper.
Those of us at the Cap Times and the Wisconsin State Journal have been so impressed with the program's results that we have given them free space in the Capital Newspapers building to open a newsroom with students from nearby Wright Middle School, now one of five newsrooms to accommodate the many students who want to be involved.
One of the highlights for me each week is watching serious-minded kids research assigned stories, complete a first draft (which you never hand in), get help improving their stories from community volunteers or Free Press grads who come back to help and then basking, after perhaps several rewrites, in the publication of their bylined story.
Data collected over the years show that a high percentage of the students show marked improvement in reading comprehension in their regular school classrooms and, as a bonus, in their math scores as well.
SSFP isn't able to afford professional fundraisers as do many other nonprofits, so it relies on some public funding and help from the generosity of local businesses and philanthropic foundations. Money is used to pay rent at some locations, to fund a skeleton crew of senior editors and to provide modest stipends to the students when they get a story published.
Since there is a substantial waiting list of kids wanting to join, the nonprofit is seeking help to expand its reach, which now includes more than 200 youngsters. So it asked the School Board to provide a $30,000 grant from the funds it uses to connect with other outside programs aimed at helping close the stubborn achievement gap that has afflicted so many of our schools.
It was disclosed at a recent board meeting that some of these outside programs, including the much heralded 20-year Schools of Hope program, haven't been able to move that achievement needle. That prompted School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen to introduce an amendment to fill the SSFP's $30,000 request in the new budget, but school district administrators opposed doing so through the budget process. The district needed to first determine if the Free Press process matches up with the administration's goals.
It was as if a solid record of improving reading and writing skills among kids of color wasn't a good enough goal. Vander Meulen will make another attempt to get her amendment passed tonight. The board would be wise to approve it.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
