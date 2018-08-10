A sure sign that we're nearing the end of summer is the gearing up of a new United Way campaign to raise funds to support Dane County's many charities that work with the poor, the homeless and the sick, and tackle everything from achievement gaps in the schools to violence in neighborhoods.
The United Way of Dane County will kick off its annual campaign on Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Northport Drive, where there will be a short program, food and drink, and onsite volunteer opportunities that benefit Second Harvest.
The United Way is hosting additional volunteer opportunities from Wednesday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 24. Volunteers can sign up for dozens of projects. They include, for example, putting a coat of paint on the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, washing windows and cleaning toys at the Rainbow Project on East Washington Avenue, deep cleaning and painting of the community room at The Road Home Dane County, helping the Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona get ready for its "Pipers in the Prairie" fundraiser, and sprucing up the grounds at the Lussier Community Education Center on Madison's west side.
Called "Seasons of Caring" this year, the nearly weeklong event sets the tone for the campaign. The organization hopes to attract at least 800 people to take part in what it describes as "family friendly" volunteer projects.
The United Way's annual campaign is always one of each year's most important events. Its success means that some of the county's most difficult problems will be addressed. It also means that many programs will get the money they need to carry on their work.
Here's hoping you can find the time to take part in the kickoff and join the volunteers who will jump-start the annual fundraising drive.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
