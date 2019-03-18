Been in Arizona watching baseball, and as you might guess one of the biggest news stories here these past several weeks centers on U.S. Sen. Martha McSally's revelation of how she had been sexually assaulted while on Air Force active duty.
The Arizona senator, who was appointed to the Senate after John McCain's death last year, startled the Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing when she described her own abuse at the hands of a superior officer early in her career. McSally was a career Air Force officer, retiring in 2010 after 22 years with the rank of colonel.
During her emotional comments, she also revealed that she didn't report the assaults in part because she was confused and ashamed and because she didn't think anyone would believe her anyhow.
Laurie Roberts, a veteran Arizona Republic columnist, commented: "Remember when Donald Trump and other Republicans questioned why Christine Blasey Ford didn't come forward sooner with claims that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused her?"
Well, she added, Sen. Martha McSally explained it.
"I stayed silent for many years, but later in my career, as the military grappled with the scandals and their wholly inadequate responses, I felt the need to let some people know that I, too, was a survivor," she said.
And when she did, she was horrified at how her attempt to share her story was handled.
"Like many victims, I felt like the system was raping me all over again," she added.
Columnist Roberts said McSally did women a service, having the courage to come forward. "I only hope that McSally's political champion, Donald Trump, heard her comments. More importantly, I hope he took them to heart," she wrote.
Ironically, Republican McSally is a big supporter of Trump and supports nearly all of his initiatives, including the declaration of a national emergency to get his way on his much-maligned border wall.
"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed ... ," Trump spouted as he defended his Supreme Court appointment during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings last year.
McSally accomplished a great service to women everywhere in telling her story. She described in detail why reporting rapes isn't as easy as some of her own colleagues ignorantly believe. The Brett Kavanaugh saga is the classic example. Now he's on the high court for life and the woman who said he tried to assault her has been dismissed for taking so long to come forward.
No, it's not a fair world.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
