Plain Talk: Senate Republicans prioritize lawyers' paychecks over homelessness initiatives

These same legislators, though, have no problem spending money on their own interests — most of it, ironically, quite inefficiently. The attorney general of Wisconsin is charged with being the attorney for the Legislature. But, because the new AG happens to be a Democrat, Republicans refuse to use this taxpayer-financed legal service. Nor will they use the state-salaried attorneys who are assigned to their offices.

Instead, they turn to well-heeled outside law firms, many of them big-time Republican supporters, and hire their attorneys at exorbitant fees. Just last week, they decided again to hire their own lawyers in a federal lawsuit that seeks to overturn a state court's decision allowing the purge of more than 240,000 names from the state's voting list.

That comes after other expensive lawsuits in which the Republicans insisted on outside attorneys. One was to fight a case involving the legality of the lame-duck session in December of 2018 to strip powers from the governor and attorney general. The taxpayers so far have been stuck with a $2.1 million bill. Others, including one to intervene in a case filed by Planned Parenthood that challenges abortion restrictions, has brought the GOP legal bills to just short of $3 million since Jan. 1 last year.