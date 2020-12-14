Plain Talk: Senate effort to save mom-and-pop restaurants is doomed if McConnell gets his way

Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is doing her best to get Congress to do something to help struggling, mostly locally-owned restaurants that are faced with extinction during this pandemic.

Last week she joined a number of other senators urging Congress to take action now on the bill that was introduced earlier this year to direct $120 billion to the restaurant industry, helping them with grants to make up the difference between their 2019 revenues and this year's. The House passed the measure in October as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package it sent to the Senate.

The bill would create the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the Department of the Treasury to administer the grants. They could be used to fund payroll, benefits, mortgages, rent, utilities, maintenance and protective equipment necessary during the pandemic.

Baldwin points out that restaurants and similar local businesses have been uniquely devastated by COVID-19. In April alone, 5.5 million restaurant workers lost their jobs and another 11 million stand to lose their jobs permanently if help doesn't come soon.