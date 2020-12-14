 Skip to main content
Plain Talk: Senate effort to save mom-and-pop restaurants is doomed if McConnell gets his way
Plain Talk: Senate effort to save mom-and-pop restaurants is doomed if McConnell gets his way

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus Tuesday at the Capitol in Washington.

Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is doing her best to get Congress to do something to help struggling, mostly locally-owned restaurants that are faced with extinction during this pandemic.

Last week she joined a number of other senators urging Congress to take action now on the bill that was introduced earlier this year to direct $120 billion to the restaurant industry, helping them with grants to make up the difference between their 2019 revenues and this year's. The House passed the measure in October as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package it sent to the Senate.

The bill would create the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the Department of the Treasury to administer the grants. They could be used to fund payroll, benefits, mortgages, rent, utilities, maintenance and protective equipment necessary during the pandemic.

Baldwin points out that restaurants and similar local businesses have been uniquely devastated by COVID-19. In April alone, 5.5 million restaurant workers lost their jobs and another 11 million stand to lose their jobs permanently if help doesn't come soon.

The bill, called the RESTAURANTS Act, has 209 co-sponsors from both parties in the House and 49 senators have signaled their support as well. But, as has been the case for months now, Senate Republican leadership has failed to get behind it. Ideally, it would be included in the compromise pandemic aid package that continues to be stalled in Congress. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is stubbornly against it, and several weeks ago President Donald Trump backed him up.

President-elect Joe Biden signaled his support of the aid package only a few days ago, but even though 49 U.S. senators have announced they support the grants, McConnell's stance will likely doom any help this year — and if Republicans win just one of the two Senate seats in Georgia next month, it's probably doomed forever.

And so, too, would be thousands of mom and pop restaurants around the country, not to mention the jobs they provide to millions of Americans.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

