"Hello, Dolly!" has long been one of my favorite musicals.
In fact, I saw it on stage once again at Chicago's Palace Theater last fall, just before Thanksgiving.
"Dolly" was played by Betty Buckley, who drew rave reviews from the Chicago critics. One compared her performance to none other than that of Carol Channing. That was a little over the top. No one has played Dolly Levi better than Carol Channing, who died this week at the age of 97.
Sandy and I saw Carol Channing play one of her 5,000 performances of "Hello, Dolly!" back in 1994, again in Chicago, this time at what was then the Schubert Theater on Monroe Street, virtually next door to the Palmer House. She was on a nearly three-year tour reviving the musical. Channing was 72 when she played the Schubert and 75 when the tour ended in Austin, Texas. I remember asking myself how in the world this frail-looking actress could play such a demanding part and still belt out those iconic songs written by the famed Jerry Herman — "It only takes a moment," "Put on your Sunday clothes," "Don't rain on my parade," "I'm dancing."
And, of course, "Hello, Dolly!," which became a major hit when Louis Armstrong recorded it.
Critics marveled at the energy she put into each of those 5,000 performances. Her entrance at the Harmonia Gardens restaurant, decked out in a red robe and an oversized feathered hat at the top of the long stairs, was an unforgettable scene, the one in which Dolly says "hello" and the waiters all pay homage to their favorite customer.
I wasn't lucky enough to see Channing while the show was still new and setting attendance records on Broadway, but I've always been told that the performance in that 1994 revival was just as good as opening night in New York. Guess I believe it because Carol Channing never seemed to get old.
She didn't get to play Dolly in the 1969 movie version. Gene Kelly picked Barbra Streisand to play Dolly, some say because Streisand was a more popular star at the time and would probably enhance the box office sales. Either way, these two iconic stars made this musical one of the best ever.
The day we saw Carol Channing in Chicago, we just missed getting a chance to speak. We were staying at the Palmer House and so, it turns out, was the "Hello, Dolly!" cast.
As we sat down in the small but fancy bar off the hotel's second-floor lobby, the waitress announced as she put down the drink napkins, "You just missed Carol Channing."
She had stopped by, as she often did, to thank the cast for another good job, but had to leave to join friends for a late dinner.
Just our luck, but we did get to see the real Dolly up there on stage. Nothing could have been better.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
