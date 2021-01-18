 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk: Sedition from the Wisconsin statehouse to Capitol Hill
top story

Plain Talk: Sedition from the Wisconsin statehouse to Capitol Hill

Some in the GOP parrot far-right talk of a coming civil war (copy)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Kevin Seefried, second from left, holds a Confederate battle flag as he and other insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. War-like imagery began to take hold in Republican circles after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump's supporters, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting pleas to tone down rhetoric calling for a second civil war.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Corporate America is stumbling over itself to "reassess" its political contributions, especially contributions to the Republicans who have spent the past several weeks trying to overturn a U.S. presidential election.

According to the New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin, companies from Coca-Cola to Amazon to Citigroup are rethinking their funding of politicians who are willing to lie to the people about vote fraud that has been proven doesn't exist.

Sorkin suggested these corporate bigwigs trying to buy influence among members of Congress ought to follow the example of IBM, the iconic American corporation that has never contributed to a political candidate in its long history. It has no political action committee and even when it gives money to trade groups, it restricts its money from being funneled to candidates.

Even Major League Baseball suspended its political contributions, something I was surprised to learn it routinely has done. But, since 2016, the commissioner's office has funneled nearly $670,000 to Washington politicians it hopes will vote in baseball's interests, like a bill that passed in 2018 exempting minor league players making as little as $5,500 a year from minimum wage laws.

Many of those contributions went to Republicans who voted to overturn the election, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.

Perhaps some Wisconsin corporations and their free-spending lobby juggernaut, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, ought to reexamine who they're supporting — Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, for instance.

And now we learn there's a list of 15 Wisconsin state legislators who joined in the seditious attempt to overturn the election, signing a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence not to accept the Electoral College vote from the 50 states, including Wisconsin's. They sent the letter to Pence the day before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Fine bunch of patriots these people are:

· Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls

· Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville

· Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger

· Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago

· Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown

· Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser

· Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville

· Rep. Jeff Mursau, R-Crivitz

· Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport

· Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin

· Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh

· Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers

· Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac

· Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego

· Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere

If any of these so-called leaders had any principles at all, they'd resign and go home in shame.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: The unmasking of the truly deplorable
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: The unmasking of the truly deplorable

"We saw lots of those deplorables this week as they stormed the nation's citadel of democracy, the U.S. Capitol, in an attempt to stage a coup that would keep the most deplorable of all, Donald Trump, in office for at least four more years."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics