Plain Talk: Sedition from the Wisconsin statehouse to Capitol Hill

Corporate America is stumbling over itself to "reassess" its political contributions, especially contributions to the Republicans who have spent the past several weeks trying to overturn a U.S. presidential election.

According to the New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin, companies from Coca-Cola to Amazon to Citigroup are rethinking their funding of politicians who are willing to lie to the people about vote fraud that has been proven doesn't exist.

Sorkin suggested these corporate bigwigs trying to buy influence among members of Congress ought to follow the example of IBM, the iconic American corporation that has never contributed to a political candidate in its long history. It has no political action committee and even when it gives money to trade groups, it restricts its money from being funneled to candidates.

Even Major League Baseball suspended its political contributions, something I was surprised to learn it routinely has done. But, since 2016, the commissioner's office has funneled nearly $670,000 to Washington politicians it hopes will vote in baseball's interests, like a bill that passed in 2018 exempting minor league players making as little as $5,500 a year from minimum wage laws.