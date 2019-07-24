The recent juxtaposition of President Donald Trump's visit to the Milwaukee area and the announcement by former Gov. Scott Walker that he is taking a job with a conservative youth organization in Virginia set me to realizing just how much alike these two guys have been and still are.
Walker may not be as much of a master at tweeting like Trump is, and he tends to be a little less vitriolic when it comes to race and gender (John Nichols a while back referred to him as a "vaguely reasonable Republican"), but the two are obviously meant for each other.
Both, for instance, are big believers in governing by dividing and conquering their supposed enemies — Walker brazenly telling one of his billionaire supporters, Diane Hendricks of Beloit, that that's the way he operates.
That's the way it is with the kingpins of Wisconsin's Republican Party in this era of take-no-prisoners politics. Not only to Walker, but to leaders like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Trump can do no wrong — even as he steers the country into decline that has already isolated us from the rest of the world.
That's because they think they have no other choice. They are not only saddled with Trump as their party's leader, they were complicit in helping him grab control of a party that once believed in balanced budgets, uncompromising frugality, a foreign policy based on long-standing American principles and conservative values. Many of the party's stands may have been wrong-headed, but they were civil. At the very least, they liked the FBI.
Even as Trump embarrasses himself, Walker continues to serve as Trump's "toady in chief," a role he has played since Trump humiliated him out of the 2016 presidential race only to realize that he needed to attach his star to what he once considered a detestable, nasty and immoral man.
It was telling the other day when after Trump's appearance in southeastern Wisconsin, Walker tweeted how great the president has been for farmers and manufacturers in Wisconsin. Really? Tell that to the beleaguered Wisconsin farmers who can't sell their corn and soybeans thanks to Trump's tariffs, or to Milwaukee motorcycle icon Harley-Davidson, which suffered Trump's wrath when it decided to build a German plant to serve its German customers. Yes, he sure supported Wisconsin manufacturers when he told bikers to buy another brand.
Walker has been lock-step with Trump ever since he won the GOP nomination — on immigration, on tariffs, on tax cuts for the rich, even on running huge budget deficits at a time when the economy is humming.
Now he plans to head a right-wing nonprofit in Virginia to poison young people's minds about how important it is that they support politicians like Donald Trump and what he stands for.
What's so puzzling about ambitious politicians like Walker, who has spent decades at the public trough, is that they totally overlook Trump's denigration of historic American values. They overlook his demonization of perfectly honorable people, his immigration policies that tear little children from their mothers, his coziness with dictators and tyrants, his dysfunctional staff and cabinet, his association with sex perverts and his relationships with prostitutes, his insistence that he's above he law when it comes to his own finances and conflicts of interest. This is a person who holds the same job as did George Washington and Abe Lincoln?
Instead, they parley the lie that Trump has done "everything" he promised and has indeed made America great again. Yet, what has he actually done? Succeeded in passing a tax plan that most economists agree hasn't meant much to the economy, but has succeeded in adding significantly to the national debt? Added to the turmoil and anxiety in the Middle East by canceling the Iran nuclear treaty? Pulled the U.S. out of cooperating with the rest of the world on climate change?
Then, last week, when Trump suggest that four congresswomen of color go home to their own countries (never mind three of the four were born in the U.S.), not a peep from Walker or most the other Trump apologists among state Republicans, with the exception of Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, who called the president's tweets "wrong." Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Sean Duffy, who thinks even racist tweets from his favorite president are just fine, promoted Trump's suggestion that the congresswomen are "anti-American."
In my mind, GOP politicians who truly care about America's future should be working to replace Trump with another GOP candidate in 2020.
Instead, they dishonor themselves and their party through their dishonorable actions — Scott Walker chief among them.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
