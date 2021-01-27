Plain Talk: Scott Fitzgerald has never been an honorable public servant

His statements shouldn't go without notice by the millions who staged peaceful anti-police brutality demonstrations this summer after the murder of George Floyd, another in a string of Black men killed by police.

Yes, some of those demonstrations evolved into criminal violence at the hands of splinter groups who decided to take advantage of the huge crowds to loot and cause mayhem, including in Madison and later in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

But you never heard Fitzgerald or any of his Republican colleagues say that 99% of those demonstrators are "very good people." Instead, they excoriated the demonstrators and accused the governor of not being tough enough. Fitzgerald himself accused Madison's mayor and the Dane County sheriff of "hiding" from out-of-control mobs.

Of course, unlike the virtually all-white people's assault on the Capitol, those racial justice demonstrations were organized by Black Americans and drew large numbers of people of color who feel aggrieved by the continued violence against people like them.

Only aggrieved whites, believing the lies of unscrupulous politicians, get a pass from the likes of Scott Fitzgerald.

And then he had the audacity to issue the following statement on Joe Biden's inauguration day: