Plain Talk: Scott Fitzgerald has never been an honorable public servant

Scott Fitzgerald, Wisconsin's newest member of Congress, has never been an honorable public servant.
Indeed, it all began with his first-ever campaign for public office back in 1994. It's still cited as one of the most vicious in the state's election history.
Thanks to redistricting following the 1990 census, much of Dodge County, including Fitzgerald's residence in the city of Juneau, was added to Fort Atkinson Republican state Sen. Barbara Lorman's district.
Lorman, a fiscal conservative, became the first Republican woman in the state Senate when she won a special election in 1980. She quickly became one of the leading moderate GOP voices in the Senate and an outspoken advocate of women's rights, including the right to choose an abortion. That, of course, made her a target of Wisconsin Right to Life.
The anti-abortion lobby saw a chance to primary her after the boundary lines of the 13th Senate District were changed following the 1990 census. It recruited 31-year-old Fitzgerald, who happened to be chair of the Dodge County Republicans and was the son of Dodge County's sheriff, Stephen Fitzgerald, to run against her. What followed was an orchestrated and well-financed, no-holds-barred campaign that — to Lorman's astonishment — included several members of the clergy delivering Sunday morning sermons right before the primary, suggesting that voting for Lorman was anti-Christian.
Fitzgerald, and his pals Scott Walker and Robin Vos, became the faces of a new breed of Republicans that has successfully taken over the Wisconsin Legislature, refusing any compromise or pretense of working with the opposition. Gone now are the days of Republicans like Barbara Lorman, Mary Panzer, Sheehan Donoghue, Brian Rude and their longtime leader, Tommy Thompson — principled politicians who believed in coming together.
The era of civil politics has been replaced by people like Fitzgerald, who have continued to use their power for their self interests — gerrymandering political boundaries, spitefully replacing good government agencies like the Government Accountability Board, making it more difficult to vote, passing lame-duck legislation to hamstring an elected governor of a different party, refusing to even debate issues like coronavirus safety measures or a call for sensible gun legislation, opting instead for a grandstanding show of gaveling special sessions in and out in 30 seconds and demonizing those with different beliefs.
So when Fitzgerald announced he was going to run for retiring Jim Sensenbrenner's 5th District congressional seat in late 2019, my colleague John Nichols rhetorically asked, "why?" Why would he want to run for a higher office if he doesn't believe in governing?
"It won’t be any different if Fitzgerald gets to Washington, which ought to give the voters of the 5th Congressional District pause," Nichols wrote.
The heavily Republican district did elect Fitzgerald, and now, just a few days into his first term, we already have the answer what kind of congressman he'll be.
His first action was to join 125 other Republican House members who bowed down to Donald Trump and his call to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was a shameful act, coming on the heels of an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that Fitzgerald's Republican colleague in the House, Mike Gallagher, called "banana republic crap."
Fitzgerald's and fellow Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany's vote to not accept the Electoral College votes showed their true allegiances to the country's Constitution — Donald Trump's bogus claims above the future of America's democracy.
But, worse was Fitzgerald's appearance at a WisPolitics and Milwaukee Press Club meeting a few days later. He insisted that we don't really know if Trump is to blame for the mob that caused five deaths and smashed windows, doors, furniture and statuary in the Capitol.
“‘I don’t think we know yet," Fitzgerald said when asked at the virtual event if Trump was to blame.
As one who has attended at least a dozen of Trump's raucous rallies, he then went on to say that he understands the feelings of the president’s supporters and that 99% of them are "very good people."
His statements shouldn't go without notice by the millions who staged peaceful anti-police brutality demonstrations this summer after the murder of George Floyd, another in a string of Black men killed by police.
Yes, some of those demonstrations evolved into criminal violence at the hands of splinter groups who decided to take advantage of the huge crowds to loot and cause mayhem, including in Madison and later in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
But you never heard Fitzgerald or any of his Republican colleagues say that 99% of those demonstrators are "very good people." Instead, they excoriated the demonstrators and accused the governor of not being tough enough. Fitzgerald himself accused Madison's mayor and the Dane County sheriff of "hiding" from out-of-control mobs.
Of course, unlike the virtually all-white people's assault on the Capitol, those racial justice demonstrations were organized by Black Americans and drew large numbers of people of color who feel aggrieved by the continued violence against people like them.
Only aggrieved whites, believing the lies of unscrupulous politicians, get a pass from the likes of Scott Fitzgerald.
And then he had the audacity to issue the following statement on Joe Biden's inauguration day:
“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will swear an oath today, as Congress has done, to ensure the liberties enshrined in the Constitution remain a solemn promise for all Americans. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and this administration on behalf of the people of Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District in the 117th Congress.”
Yes, a pledge to uphold the Constitution — just days after he voted to throw out the results of an election so that the man who lost it could stay in office.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
