One of the biggest problems of growing old is that you have to say goodbye to some of the finest people you've known through your own lifetime — friends, family, those you've admired for the exemplary jobs they've done in serving the public.
Ron Fiedler is one of the latter.
Only those of us who've watched the wheels of government turn for all too many years may remember Ron. He served as secretary of Transportation for five years — 1987-1992 — during Tommy Thompson's reign as governor and in my estimation, there wasn't anyone better.
Ron died a week ago today at age 86 and friends and family will gather at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton Saturday morning at 11 to say their final goodbyes.
What I remember best about him is his rock-hard honesty, his open-mindedness and his ability to recognize that directing transportation policies in Wisconsin wasn't a partisan job, but one that must serve the diverse transportation needs of everyone.
His years in the Department of Transportation saw a dramatic turn from what had been for years a single-minded devotion to cars, trucks and highways. It got to the point that many referred to the DOT as a subsidiary of the road-builders lobby, when the only thing that mattered were more and wider highways at the expense of other needs.
Once again, railroads, public transportation and air travel received the DOT's attention. Thompson, who became a strong advocate for passenger rail and served on the board of Amtrak, would send Fiedler to Amtrak meetings as his proxy, knowing that Ron, too, saw the future of passenger rail.
But mostly, Ron Fiedler was a nice guy. He got along with Democrats and Republicans, he took part in dozens of community and church endeavors. He loved sports, was an ambassador for the UW Athletic Department and, in fact, had won letters in baseball and football while at Madison West High School. And he was extremely proud of earning a degree in civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Except for his five years at DOT, he worked for some of the top engineering firms in the state where he won numerous awards for many of the projects he directed.
He left the DOT in 1992 to return to engineering with the consulting firm Donohue and Associates, where he was a top executive.
I'd run into Ron occasionally at dinners and meetings and he was always his open and gracious self.
I've never stopped wishing that we'd have more public servants like him. It would be a better place for us all.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.