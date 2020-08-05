Plain Talk: Ron Johnson may join Joe McCarthy in the ranks of Wisconsin's national embarrassments

Johnson, chair of the Senate's Homeland Security Committee, has morphed into one of the most vocal Trump defenders at a time when many GOP senators are lying low. But, what's been disturbing is that he appears to be using his committee to concoct a false narrative of what was behind Trump's Russia-Ukraine involvements that can be used in the upcoming presidential election.

Even Charlie Sykes, the former conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host who many credit for turning the Oshkosh plastics manufacturer into a viable Republican candidate back in 2010, now isn't so sure.

Now the editor of an anti-Trump website in Washington called The Bulwark, Sykes openly asks what has happened to Ron Johnson.

"What I liked about Johnson was his crusty, no-BS independence; and I imagined that he could be a senator in the mold of Wisconsin's legendary Bill Proxmire," Sykes wrote in a recent post. "Over the last three years, Johnson has emerged as one of the president's most ardent supporters, not just on policy grounds but in his zeal to push many of Trump's pet obsessions and conspiracy theories."