Plain Talk: Ron Johnson — from 'hope' to a hatchet job

And now we have Ron Johnson, who spent the six years of his first term in relative obscurity, shilling for Mitch McConnell. Returned for a second term by the state's voters, he now has evolved into the Senate's biggest apologizer and errand boy for Donald Trump.

Along with nearly every other Republican in the Senate, he showed us just how much we can count on his honor.

"Let's let the voters have a choice in this through their vote for president," he declared when alibiing why it was good policy not to consider Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia nearly 10 months before the 2016 election. "In the politicized atmosphere of an election year, you probably shouldn't even nominate someone. It's not fair to the nominee, it's not fair to the court."

What a difference four years make — less than six weeks before another presidential election. His concern for the voters to have a choice has suddenly disappeared. Of course, he's got lots of company, explaining why so many Americans don't believe a thing politicians say.

But, more despicable was his naked partisan attempt to use the Senate's Homeland Security committee he chairs to smear Democrat Joe Biden over his son Hunter's role with a Ukrainian oil giant while Biden was vice president.