In a special report back in 2015, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel asked whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was single-handedly trying to gut the state's open records law.
The report came on the heels of what was then the most brazen attack on Wisconsin's longstanding law that presumes, unless there are certain extenuating circumstances, that all records kept by state and local governments are open to the public. The attack was made in the middle of the night before the July Fourth holiday by inserting words into the state budget that few legislators had seen. Although the provision had been drafted several months before so it could be inserted when the time was right, only a select group of legislative leaders had seen it.
When it was discovered by reporters and alert citizens, there was no end to the outrage from all corners of the state. At first no one claimed responsibility for the secret maneuver that virtually exempted legislators from the state’s openness laws. But there was little doubt that Speaker Vos was fully aware of the chicanery and, as it turned out, was the mastermind behind it.
In response to the outrage there were apologies from Republican legislators and even Gov. Scott Walker ("It was a huge mistake," he said), and the Assembly passed a resolution, 96-1, claiming that the body "remains committed to our state's open record and open government laws and policies and will take all necessary steps to ensure these laws and policies are preserved without modification or degradation."
But Vos and some in his cohort obviously didn’t mean what they said. When the speaker was caught drafting legislation again that would have given legislators open records exemptions, he promised that there wouldn't be changes to the law — well, in that session, anyway.
Vos' disdain for open records, lip service to the contrary, is evidenced by a steady stream of denials to requests for copies of public records. It was so bad last year that the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council bestowed its annual "No Friend of Openness" award or "Nopee" on the Wisconsin Legislature, which is in no small part controlled by Republican Vos of Racine County, which itself has become a hotbed of secret government.
Racine's latest effort to hide public records is perhaps the most bizarre. A local judge sealed the court proceedings in a case that is challenging, of all things, secrecy in the city attorney's office. In other words, a challenge to secrets in Racine's City Hall has become a secret itself.
Vos brought this secret-records-are-the-best-records attitude along with him to Madison where, according to the Journal Sentinel's special report on open records in Wisconsin, he "has shown that he will make every effort to gut the state's open records law, no matter what the citizens of Wisconsin think."
Last year, at the height of complaints being filed nationally over sex harassment or misconduct, the Assembly declined to release copies of behavioral complaints lodged against fellow members, claiming they didn't want to embarrass the victims. It's pretty obvious that the legislators want to make sure some of their own don’t get publicly embarrassed.
There has been a steady stream of open records denials coming from the Legislature in the past few months, but Vos took part in another one that shows his disdain for openness hasn't subsided.
Legislative Republicans are fighting a lawsuit that seeks to declare their gerrymandered districts unconstitutional. They've spent a ton of money trying to beat the suit, which has already been to the Supreme Court and there's ample evidence will return there.
Vos and the Republican leadership signed an $850,000 contract with a Chicago law firm to assist in their defense. When the Journal Sentinel asked for a copy of the contract — Wisconsin taxpayers are paying the bill, after all — Vos refused, claiming the attorney-client relationship. After getting advice that this probably isn't a winning argument, he relented last week.
It was the second time in a week that Vos’ penchant to keep the public in the dark failed. The other was a judge's ruling that Vos couldn't block his and other legislators' Twitter feeds from a liberal group, a position Vos took several months ago despite rulings that Donald Trump's favorite social media site, Twitter, is a public forum.
But when you're the one and powerful Robin Vos, you don't worry about the public.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
