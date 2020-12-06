Plain Talk: Robin Vos' plan puts politics ahead of health

That's just what we need during this incredible health crisis that has killed more than 3,500 Wisconsin citizens and hospitalized another 17,500 — politicians, not health experts, deciding who and how vaccines will be distributed. Perhaps to the biggest Republican campaign contributors first?

As egregious is their proposal to prohibit local health officers from ordering closures or capacity limitations on specific types of business unless the restrictions apply to all types of business. In other words, you can't place limits on taverns and restaurants unless they apply to everyone, an obvious attempt to make it more difficult to target areas that health officials find to be major problems.

This is a head-scratcher from the Vos-led Assembly, since Vos has repeatedly insisted that the governor shouldn't enact statewide mandates, but leave those decisions up to local officials who know their own unique situations better. So much for consistency — but no one's ever accused Vos of being consistent.