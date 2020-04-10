Plain Talk: Robin Vos: He's safe, are you?

A colleague sent an email after Tuesday's election declaring that he thought he'd seen everything, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos — working the polls in full PPE garb after telling everyone it was safe to vote — takes the cake.

Yes, there he was at a Burlington polling place dutifully posing for the cameras after he and his Republican cohorts strong-armed Wisconsin into voting Tuesday. It's not hard to see why so many call him "Robin, the boy wonder."

Vos' camera moment didn't go unnoticed. Social media was buzzing about it. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, whose poll workers were given only surgical masks, gloves and alcohol spray, said the picture of Vos in Personal Protection Equipment that doctors and nurses wear treating patients with COVID-19 "was just absurd."

"First of all, why would you think it's appropriate to hold an election when you have to dress that way as a poll worker?" he told WKOW-TV. "I guess if you're the speaker, that's what you get. If you're everyone else, you get what you get."

