There was a startling story in the news this week that ought to give people pause about our supposed path to making American great again.
For if this is the way Donald Trump and his acolytes in Congress, members like retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, are going about it, then we're in deep doo-doo.
The story reported that the federal government could soon pay more in interest on its debt than it spends on the military, Medicaid or children's programs.
Within a decade, the story in The New York Times outlined, more than $900 billion in interest payments will be due annually, dwarfing spending on a host of other programs.
Interest on the federal debt is expected to hit $390 billion next year, nearly 50 percent more than in 2017. That was the year, you no doubt remember, that Trump, Ryan and the Republican leaders passed the $1.5 trillion tax cut, almost all of which accrued to major American corporations and to those in the top tiers of the income tax brackets.
Those cuts have put a huge dent in the revenues collected by the U.S. each year, which in turn has put the federal budget tens of billions of dollars in the red. Coupled with steadily rising interest rates, the cost of the debt is growing at an alarming rate.
That all leads to one sorry outcome. There won't be any financial wiggle room to make improvements in programs like Social Security or Medicare and certainly no extra money to address the nation's rapidly deteriorating infrastructure — simple things like crumbling roads and unsafe bridges.
Yet these cuts are the centerpiece of what Republicans claim to be a "historical success" in Trump's first two years in office.
Admittedly, the tax cuts have added fuel to the country's improving economy, even if most working Americans haven't shared in the largess.
But what is the short-term surge in the economy going to mean in the long term, when the cruel economic cycles start heading down again, as they always do?
A letter to the editor of the Wisconsin State Journal last week decried those who complain about Trump's debt when in former President Barack Obama's tenure trillions were added to the debt. One huge difference. Obama was dealing with a recession not seen since the 1930s and increased government spending was necessary to right the country's financial ship, including a one-time stimulus program to get people working again. Interest rates on that debt were at an all-time low.
The Trump debt has come at a time when the economy is humming, and achieving a balanced budget was in sight just as it was in the mid-1990s — in sight, of course, until the corporations and wealthy individuals were told they can contribute even less to running the government.
The big question now is just where we'll be able to turn when the next recession hits.
Instead of making American great again, as Trump would have us believe, he and his buddies in Congress are putting the nation's economy in jeopardy.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.