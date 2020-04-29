Plain Talk: Richard Cordray's warning for consumers: Be alert

There have been some ominous signs during the past few weeks that consumers need to be on their toes during this health and economic crisis.
First, there was the directive from Gov. Tony Evers telling his secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions to issue emergency guidance on what debt collectors can and can't do during the emergency.
Then there was the announcement from Attorney General Josh Kaul that he has joined 22 other attorneys general in demanding that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforce the fair credit reporting act during the COVID-19 crisis. Kaul and the other AGs are miffed that the CFPB has signaled it won't enforce the rules called for in the $2 trillion emergency economic rescue package.
Other agencies and consumer watchdogs have joined forces to warn financially-stricken working people, many of them waiting for unemployment benefits or their stimulus checks from the feds, not to get sucked in by payday loan schemes where in many states, including Wisconsin, they could wind up paying 500%-plus interest.
Ironically, this is all coinciding with the publication of a new book by Richard Cordray, the former Ohio attorney general known for his consumer protection enforcement, who was picked by President Barack Obama to be the first director of the then-spanking new CFPB.
The bureau became an integral part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform act of 2010 thanks to the tenaciousness of Elizabeth Warren, then a leading advocate for financial regulation and banking reform before being elected a U.S. senator in Massachusetts. She documented how profoundly the nation's financial system was rigged against consumers and how the creation of an office to represent working Americans could help alleviate that unfairness.
The idea of a federal agency that would receive and investigate complaints of unfair bank fees, usurious interest rates, credit card abuses, unfair debt collectors and error-filled credit reporting brought the full force of the financial establishment and its millions of dollars in political contributions against it.
But, the Obama administration won the battle in the end, and Cordray was named its first director — although not without substantial pushback by Republican senators to thwart the nomination.
What's illuminating in Cordray's book "Watchdog" (Oxford University Press) is the way he uses examples of real people who suffered from unfair tactics, primarily on the part of big banks and the credit card cabal. He details how a woman's credit rating was permanently ruined by mistakes made by one of the big credit rating conglomerates that refused to fix its mistake. He tells of the man who missed a credit card payment only to see enormous interest rate hikes on all his accounts.
Cordray is proud of the bureau's record of returning more than $12 billion to consumers during his tenure and the CPFB's role in uncovering the scandal at Wells-Fargo.
He tells how an unsuspecting retiree was talked into buying a home far above what she could afford then losing everything when the Great Recession hit, something that happened to tens of thousands of Americans. He details how young soldiers became victims of payday loan outfits that had dozens of offices outside America's military bases.
But, he also explains how the bureau has tried to work with financial institutions, convincing them fixing inequities could be better for business in the end. Plus, the bureau worked hard on educating consumers to "know before you owe," and lamenting how poor consumer education is in this country.
The solid record aside, Cordray had a target on his back as soon as Donald Trump won the presidency. He survived for a while, saw the handwriting on the wall and resigned. He had picked a successor, but Trump declined and named the cocky Mick Mulvaney, the former Tea Party hero whose entire career has been bankrolled by payday loan interests to serve as interim director.
His first action was to repeal payday loan regulations that Cordray's staff had negotiated and proceeded to backtrack on other bureau initiatives. Cordray doesn't say so, but it's clear the Trump administration wants to do to the CFBP what it has tried do with the Affordable Care Act or any program championed by the Obama administration. Like with Obamacare, there's a court case challenging the constitutionality of the consumer bureau as well.
Using government to help Americans have a better life isn't in the Trump playbook.
That's why consumers are hearing warnings to be on the alert during this new crisis facing America. Richard Cordray's book spells it all out.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
