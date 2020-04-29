Plain Talk: Richard Cordray's warning for consumers: Be alert

There have been some ominous signs during the past few weeks that consumers need to be on their toes during this health and economic crisis.

First, there was the directive from Gov. Tony Evers telling his secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions to issue emergency guidance on what debt collectors can and can't do during the emergency.

Then there was the announcement from Attorney General Josh Kaul that he has joined 22 other attorneys general in demanding that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforce the fair credit reporting act during the COVID-19 crisis. Kaul and the other AGs are miffed that the CFPB has signaled it won't enforce the rules called for in the $2 trillion emergency economic rescue package.

Other agencies and consumer watchdogs have joined forces to warn financially-stricken working people, many of them waiting for unemployment benefits or their stimulus checks from the feds, not to get sucked in by payday loan schemes where in many states, including Wisconsin, they could wind up paying 500%-plus interest.

Ironically, this is all coinciding with the publication of a new book by Richard Cordray, the former Ohio attorney general known for his consumer protection enforcement, who was picked by President Barack Obama to be the first director of the then-spanking new CFPB.

