Plain Talk: Responses to Hagedorn's dissent make clear what big money expects from the court

But, this episode is indicative of the intrigue that surrounds this court whose majority were the beneficiaries of enormous campaign contributions from out-of-state conservative front groups and big-time corporate donors.

What was particularly interesting was the reaction when one of the recipients of those conservative dollars, Justice Brian Hagedorn, joined the two liberal justices and voted to uphold the Evers/Palm order. He said that a law passed by the Legislature itself gave the governor the right to act, adding that the four other conservatives were acting as "activists" in writing new law.

You would have thought he committed a murder on Fifth Avenue.

Former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow from Balsam Lake, who himself lost a bid for a state Senate seat and went on to found an ultra-conservative website called Empower Wisconsin, pronounced he was "angry. Furious in fact."

"When it comes down to it, what made me most angry is the feeling that I can't shake: That as conservatives, we have once again been fooled," he added.

In other words, we invested in you and you betrayed us. How dare you?