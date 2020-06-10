Plain Talk: Responses to Hagedorn's dissent make clear what big money expects from the court

It's been nearly a month since the state Supreme Court — you know, the court that claims to be a champion of judicial restraint — ended Wisconsin's coronavirus rules.
The case was brought against the Democratic governor by the Republican legislative leadership, which claimed Tony Evers had illegally allowed his secretary of health to extend stay-at-home procedures until the last week in May because he didn't consult with them first.
Although such a lawsuit brought by a legislative branch against an executive during a health crisis is as rare as rocking horse poop, the court's conservative majority abandoned its claim of restraint and ruled in favor of its Republican buddies, Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald. What was hardly noticed were the incredibly ironic comments made by Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
"This case is about the assertion of power by one unelected official, Andrea Palm, and her order to all people within Wisconsin to remain in their homes … to close all businesses that she declares are not 'essential,'" she wrote.
It was ironic because the Supreme Court justice who provided the deciding vote in the 4-3 decision was Dan Kelly, himself an unelected official. Only a few weeks before, Kelly had been soundly defeated. Kelly had never won an election, but was the incumbent because he had been appointed to the court in late 2016 by his political soulmate, Scott Walker, just like Andrea Palm had been appointed by elected Gov. Tony Evers.
But, this episode is indicative of the intrigue that surrounds this court whose majority were the beneficiaries of enormous campaign contributions from out-of-state conservative front groups and big-time corporate donors.
What was particularly interesting was the reaction when one of the recipients of those conservative dollars, Justice Brian Hagedorn, joined the two liberal justices and voted to uphold the Evers/Palm order. He said that a law passed by the Legislature itself gave the governor the right to act, adding that the four other conservatives were acting as "activists" in writing new law.
You would have thought he committed a murder on Fifth Avenue.
Former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow from Balsam Lake, who himself lost a bid for a state Senate seat and went on to found an ultra-conservative website called Empower Wisconsin, pronounced he was "angry. Furious in fact."
"When it comes down to it, what made me most angry is the feeling that I can't shake: That as conservatives, we have once again been fooled," he added.
In other words, we invested in you and you betrayed us. How dare you?
When he was a legislator, Jarchow was a vociferous defender of gerrymandered legislative districts and fought any attempt to have them drawn independently. He once claimed that in the country's 250 years only legislators have drawn political boundaries. He would have only had to look next door to Iowa and actions taken by 19 other states to see what a lie that was.
Jarchow was just one of many who were appalled — some claimed "snookered" — even though, thanks to Kelly, they still had won 4-3. Their comments are a clear message of what big money in court races expect.
Now the high court has decided it will hear another case near and dear to conservatives' hearts — the purge of some 139,000 names from the state's voter rolls, an action brought by the conservative voices to make it harder for citizens to vote.
The deck will be stacked even if Hagedorn should dissent once again. Kelly, who recused himself when the case first surfaced, will now take part in crafting the decision.
Any bets on how the unelected justice, who will remain in office until August, will come down?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
