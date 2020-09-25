Plain Talk: Republicans won't let public health get in the way of a political score

I often wonder that when it comes to writing the history of this-once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic and the lives it claimed just how the Scott Fitzgeralds, Robin Voses, Steve Nasses and their acolytes in the Wisconsin Legislature will be remembered.
Along with the sanctimonious crew at the lawsuit-happy Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, they have thrown monkey wrench after monkey wrench into virtually every attempt by state health officials to at least slow down this out-of-control killer.
All this while the state has been home to an alarming increase in the number of infections and hospitalizations, not only in municipalities with college campuses, but several rural counties as well.
Yet, even a simple mandate to wear a mask when indoors or in an area that can't accommodate social distancing is met with cries of outrage and scorn. WILL rushes to cherry-pick friendly judges to launch another legal attack, confident that the Supreme Court it helped elect will sanction its otherwise dubious arguments that, apparently, for the governor to do anything is illegal.
The anti-mask cabal shifted into overdrive this week when Gov. Tony Evers extended his mask mandate through November, pointing out that the number of cases had jumped from 678 a day at the end of August to 1,791 early this week.
It would be one thing if the Fitzgerald-Vos team would come to Madison, where they should be in the first place during a health emergency, and devise its own safety plan. That's what they insisted they wanted to do when they got the Supreme Court to declare Evers' emergency orders unconstitutional last spring.
They had no intention of "working" with the governor, opting instead to stay at home and watch the virus take its course.
They contend it's an imposition to require masks, insisting that areas of the state are different, ignoring that people frequently move about and how quickly the virus can spread from just one infected person. There's also strong support for a state-ordered mandate among many local businesses, restaurants and other gathering places because it takes the burden off them to ask people to wear a mask as they seek to keep their employees and other customers safe.
But, why admit that mask wearing can help in this fight when you can make a political issue out of it?
As one of my frequent email communicators, Steve Anderson from Eau Claire, wrote this week in response to Assembly Speaker Vos' broadside against Evers' action:
"Then take some action to protect citizens or shut the hell up!"
Indeed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
