Plain Talk: Republicans won't let public health get in the way of a political score

I often wonder that when it comes to writing the history of this-once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic and the lives it claimed just how the Scott Fitzgeralds, Robin Voses, Steve Nasses and their acolytes in the Wisconsin Legislature will be remembered.

Along with the sanctimonious crew at the lawsuit-happy Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, they have thrown monkey wrench after monkey wrench into virtually every attempt by state health officials to at least slow down this out-of-control killer.

All this while the state has been home to an alarming increase in the number of infections and hospitalizations, not only in municipalities with college campuses, but several rural counties as well.

Yet, even a simple mandate to wear a mask when indoors or in an area that can't accommodate social distancing is met with cries of outrage and scorn. WILL rushes to cherry-pick friendly judges to launch another legal attack, confident that the Supreme Court it helped elect will sanction its otherwise dubious arguments that, apparently, for the governor to do anything is illegal.

The anti-mask cabal shifted into overdrive this week when Gov. Tony Evers extended his mask mandate through November, pointing out that the number of cases had jumped from 678 a day at the end of August to 1,791 early this week.