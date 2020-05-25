Plain Talk: Republicans peddle myth that red states deserve help more than blue states

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida — the guy who was elected governor and then senator even after the health care company he oversaw in the 1990s committed the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history (those retired Republicans in Florida are such forgiving people) — was in the news earlier in the month taking President Donald Trump's side that states run by Democrats shouldn't get federal help for their coronavirus-ravaged budgets.

“It’s not fair to the taxpayers of Florida,” Scott said. “We sit here, we live within our means, and then New York, Illinois, California and other states don’t. And we’re supposed to go bail them out? That’s not right.”

In his view, only states run by GOP governors are responsible with their finances while those liberal Democrats spend foolishly, the not-the-brightest-bulb on the Senate floor proclaimed. So why bail them out in a pandemic?

That, of course, is Trump's view.

"Republican states are in strong shape," Trump declared. "There just seems to be no effort on certain blue states to get back into gear."

Once again, it's a myth perpetrated by disingenuous politicians of which Trump and Scott are prime examples.