Plain Talk: Republicans know they can't win unless they make it harder to vote

Before every election, Americans are besieged with reminders of how important it is to do their duty as citizens and get out and vote.
Newspaper editorials, public service announcements, mail flyers, candidates, friends and neighbors all remind people how and where to vote to make their voices heard. Voting, they're told, is key to American democracy.
So when roughly two-thirds of the country's eligible voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election, you might think it should be cause for celebration. That 158.4 million Americans voted was attributed to an increase in mail-in ballots and other efforts to make it easier to exercise the right to participate in democracy. Many places tried to make voting fun, like here in Madison, where election clerks went to the parks so people could safely and legally drop off absentee ballots on a sunny weekend.
Isn't that, after all, what we hope to achieve? Everyone taking part? So that the winners of elections are truly chosen by a majority of the people?
Evidently not, if you're a Republican. For years now, Republican legislators, apparently aware that they can't win elections if more people vote, have been doing their best to make it harder, not easier. That especially holds true for the poor and elderly who they fear might be Democrats. So if you can't beat 'em, you keep them away from the ballot box.
Wisconsin legislative Republicans have been among the worst. On top of already enacting the most gerrymandered redistricting in the nation that serves to dilute voters' choice at election time, they have passed one of the country's most restrictive voter ID laws, making many Wisconsin citizens jump through hoops.
As in other states with GOP-controlled legislatures, Wisconsin Republicans now have bought into the myth that somehow the 2020 presidential election was rigged. So they've introduced a flurry of new bills aimed at holding down the turnout.
Their bills would impose new ID requirements on absentee ballots, create new restrictions on collecting those ballots and explicitly ban employees in assisted living facilities from unduly influencing residents' votes.
The package includes one bill that would impose new restrictions on those who claim the indefinitely confined status, which allows voters to cast absentee ballots without having to show a photo ID. It's especially useful during a raging pandemic.
The bill aimed at the indefinitely confined provision would, for instance, require anyone under the age of 65 claiming the status to fill out a statement under oath with a medical professional's backing; clarify a pandemic or a communicable disease is not grounds to claim the status; and require renewing the status every two years. Some of their ill-conceived restrictions would actually require voters to spend money in order to get a doctor's excuse. And we thought that kind of pay-to-vote nonsense went out with the rest of the Jim Crow laws.
As usual, the Republican lawmakers alibied that their changes are only aimed at preventing vote fraud, a blatantly false claim. Incidents of fraud in elections are so small you can count them on one hand and, of those, most have been perpetrated by Republican voters.
Now they want to piggyback off Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged — charges that were dismissed time and time again by the courts. No matter — it's too easy to vote, they cry.
The worst of the bunch is, not surprisingly, our former Gov. Scott Walker. Always the hypocrite, Walker advised his former legislative colleagues that absentee voting should be restricted to people in nursing homes and those who are serving in the military. He apparently thinks we couldn't check that he himself has voted absentee in six of the last eight elections. His cynical posturing continues as it was when he was governor.
But, even worse, Walker thinks the state ought to enact a system that verifies signatures on the voting register. Now that would be a real opening for fraud as partisans, acting as if they're handwriting experts, squabble over whether signatures match.
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, hit the nail on the head when she commented, "The package of bills … will collectively make registering to vote and voting more difficult, expensive, inconvenient and time-consuming for every Wisconsinite. They're admitting that they don't believe in democracy, just further rigging the game for themselves."
Or as Ari Berman wrote for Mother Jones, "Republicans failed to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 election, but now they're trying to steal the next one."
Fortunately, Tony Evers, a Democrat, is governor now and can veto this assault on election participation. But, as someone pointed out, if Republicans win the governor's race in 2022 and succeed in keeping their gerrymandered redistricting, brace yourself for what will lie ahead.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
