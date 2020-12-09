Plain Talk: Republicans have themselves to blame for Elections Commission dysfunction

The GOP legislators spent nearly a decade jury-rigging Wisconsin's historic voting laws to suit their purposes. There was the implementation of the vote suppressing ID law, the requirement that absentee votes can't be counted if they don't have the address of a witness, and then the shortening of the time when Wisconsin citizens could vote absentee. All aimed at making it tougher for some people — the poor and elderly, for instance — to cast a vote on Election Day.

All that aside, the Walker-Scott Fitzgerald-Robin Vos troika, in a fit of rage over a John Doe investigation of Walker's questionable campaign finances, decided the respected and nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, created in the wake of the legislative caucus scandals of the early 2000s, needed to be dismantled.

The GAB, created in 2006 by the Legislature to independently oversee the state's elections and ethics rules, was hailed as a national model of good government by both political parties, including many of the Republicans who became miffed a few years later when its director cooperated with the John Doe probe which, of course, was in its purview.

Despite howls of outrage from every good government group and the editorial pages of most of the state's press, the GOP leaders tore down an agency that was overseen by six retired judges.