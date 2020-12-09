Plain Talk: Republicans have themselves to blame for Elections Commission dysfunction

I couldn't help but chuckle when I read the response by the president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, Rick Esenberg, when he was asked about the state law that dictates how the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to certify the state's presidential election results.
The question was whether the statute requires only the chair of the Elections Commission to certify the vote or whether all six members — three Republicans and three Democrats — had to make the decision. The wording is rather ambiguous.
"No sane person would vote to have a system like that," Esenberg declared, backing the notion that all the members had to decide and thus siding with those who believe Wisconsin could still cast its electoral votes for Donald Trump.
Well, actually, a lot of people questioned the sanity of then-Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans when they overhauled the state's voting laws several times in recent years for their own partisan purposes.
They are the same politicians who Esenberg's Bradley Foundation-supported law firm and think tank continually champion, with lawsuit after lawsuit that it hopes will land in the laps of four friendly conservative state Supreme Court justices who Esenberg and his cronies helped get elected.
Yes, Rick, it was insane, not to mention sloppy lawmaking by Republicans intent on tilting the playing field in their direction.
The GOP legislators spent nearly a decade jury-rigging Wisconsin's historic voting laws to suit their purposes. There was the implementation of the vote suppressing ID law, the requirement that absentee votes can't be counted if they don't have the address of a witness, and then the shortening of the time when Wisconsin citizens could vote absentee. All aimed at making it tougher for some people — the poor and elderly, for instance — to cast a vote on Election Day.
All that aside, the Walker-Scott Fitzgerald-Robin Vos troika, in a fit of rage over a John Doe investigation of Walker's questionable campaign finances, decided the respected and nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, created in the wake of the legislative caucus scandals of the early 2000s, needed to be dismantled.
The GAB, created in 2006 by the Legislature to independently oversee the state's elections and ethics rules, was hailed as a national model of good government by both political parties, including many of the Republicans who became miffed a few years later when its director cooperated with the John Doe probe which, of course, was in its purview.
Despite howls of outrage from every good government group and the editorial pages of most of the state's press, the GOP leaders tore down an agency that was overseen by six retired judges.
One of those judges, Thomas Barland of Eau Claire, who in an earlier life had been a Republican state representative, called the demolition of the GAB "a great step backwards."
"It's been difficult to stand by and listen to many of the false and distorted comments used to justify the dismantling of the GAB," he told his hometown paper, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
So in June of 2016, the GAB went away, and taking its place were two partisan commissions — one for elections and the other for ethics enforcement.
The Legislature was warned that forming a partisan elections commission with three Republicans and three Democrats would result in endless deadlocks on crucial issues. It was pointed out that the Federal Elections Commission, also three Dems and three Republicans, is basically useless.
And for the past month, we've been watching a state elections commission disagreeing and fighting in endless meetings over everything from election rules to how the people's vote is certified.
Yes, indeed, it's been insane. And Rick Esenberg and his friends in the Republican Legislature have no one to blame but themselves.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
