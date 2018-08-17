Republican leaders seem to have two standards — one for union folks, another for corporate kingpins.
That charge surfaced again just before Tuesday's primary election when the Wisconsin Republican Party decided to launch a broadside against firefighters union leader Mahlon Mitchell.
Seems that Mitchell received a 19 percent pay increase last year as state president of the firefighters, something that the fire bombers at GOP headquarters couldn't countenance. My goodness, he is making more than $100,000 a year, they fumed in a press release attacking the pay hike and supposed lax record-keeping for credit card charges, as if the president of a large statewide union doesn't deserve decent pay.
Union officials' pay and the way unions spend money on helping candidates that are supportive of their causes have long been a "concern" of the the professional Republicans in this state. The suggestion is clear: Do union members know how they are being ripped off?
Funny, however, that Republicans never ask the same questions of the multimillionaires and corporate giants who fund their candidates. How many of those rich and powerful make Mitchell's 19 percent pay raise look like a pittance? Do their stockholders know just how they are being ripped off?
At least the union members can make their voices heard at the next meeting. Fat chance that stockholders will get a say in whether they want reduced stock dividends so that the corporation can lavish megabucks on the latest Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce campaign for more corporate welfare.
Apparently, only those who represent working people deserve scrutiny, and we should give a pass to those who write the big checks to buy favor and friends in high places.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
