Plain Talk: Republicans' election law 'fixes' will make it harder to vote

In fact, state and federal district judges, appeals court jurists and the U.S. Supreme Court justices, many of them appointed by Trump himself, all asked for documentation of the fraud claims and none was produced. Instead, the suits were all based on unproven claims that somehow fraud had to happen or else Biden would never have received more than 80 million votes.

Nevertheless, many GOP lawmakers are preparing to launch new campaigns to effectively put hurdles in the way of voters.

"There will be some states where it is very clear that the existing power structure is worried about their voters," said Myrna Perez, director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center for Justice. "Part of their job security plan is to make it harder for their voters to participate."

Georgia and Texas, for instance, are already advocating laws to scale back mail-in voting. Election observers in Arizona are fully expecting the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to pass new voting restrictions in the weeks ahead.