Plain Talk: Republicans' election law 'fixes' will make it harder to vote

As I've written so many times on these pages, the most despicable action a politician can take is to make it more difficult for the people to vote.
But, brace yourself, because we're going to see a tsunami of these attacks on this basic tenet of democracy during the coming months, including here in Wisconsin.
Republican legislators around the country are upset — as hard as it may be to believe — with the huge vote turnout during last November's presidential election.
Many have bought Donald Trump's line that millions voted illegally and cost him the election. But, the irony is that Trump's crusade to overturn the election results actually exposed the silliness of the Republicans' case.
As the New York Times reported late last month, the efforts by the president and his vote fraud supporters produced an unexpected and profoundly different result: A through debunking of the sorts of voter fraud claims that Republicans have used to roll back voting rights for the past several decades.
That includes the Jim Crow-like idea right here in Wisconsin of requiring the poor and elderly to obtain voter ID cards, plus provisions that shortened the time when people can cast absentee ballots and make early in-person voters to sign two forms to get their ballots.
All these provisions, passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Scott Walker, were aimed at holding down the vote by disproportionately making it harder for Blacks and Hispanics to cast ballots. Much to their chagrin, it didn't work on Nov. 3.
They, of course, denied that holding down the vote was the intention. Instead, they insisted it was all aimed at preventing fraud. Voter ID, for instance, would prevent people from voting several times and prevent dead people from casting votes. But, it was Trump himself who last year declared that high levels of voting are bad for Republicans and it was one of the reasons he fought voting by mail, even during the pandemic.
The trouble is vote fraud has historically been nonexistent and the Trump campaign's flurry of lawsuits following the presidential election actually underscored that fact.
"It really should put a death knell in this narrative that has been peddled around claims of vote fraud that just have never been substantiated," Kristin Clarke, a former U.S. Justice Department attorney who frequently handled voting cases, told the New York Times. "They put themselves on trial and they failed."
The Trump cabal brought 60 lawsuits and even offered financial incentives for information about fraud, but they failed to prove definitively any case of illegal voting on behalf of Joe Biden in court — not a single case of an undocumented immigrant casting a ballot, a citizen double voting, nor any credible evidence that huge numbers of "dead" voters gave Biden his victory, the Times pointed out.
In fact, state and federal district judges, appeals court jurists and the U.S. Supreme Court justices, many of them appointed by Trump himself, all asked for documentation of the fraud claims and none was produced. Instead, the suits were all based on unproven claims that somehow fraud had to happen or else Biden would never have received more than 80 million votes.
Nevertheless, many GOP lawmakers are preparing to launch new campaigns to effectively put hurdles in the way of voters.
"There will be some states where it is very clear that the existing power structure is worried about their voters," said Myrna Perez, director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center for Justice. "Part of their job security plan is to make it harder for their voters to participate."
Georgia and Texas, for instance, are already advocating laws to scale back mail-in voting. Election observers in Arizona are fully expecting the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to pass new voting restrictions in the weeks ahead.
In Wisconsin, the first action taken by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was to order the Assembly's Committee on Campaign and Elections to conduct an investigation into Wisconsin's vote, arming it with subpoena power to call witnesses. It was to look at how absentee voting was handled, Madison's "democracy in the park" events where elections clerks were on hand to collect votes and the law, passed by Vos and his fellow Republicans no less, that allows clerks to correct ballots that are missing an address or a witness.
You can bet that the result will be a series of election law "fixes" that will make it more difficult for the state's citizens to vote.
Instead, we ought to be passing laws that make it easier to vote and build on the refreshing turnout of this past election, many of those voters taking part in an election for the first time.
They need to get the message that voting is an American duty, not a message that the participation in democracy isn't welcome.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.