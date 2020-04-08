Plain Talk: Republicans disregard their own pleas for unity

Not long after it became painfully apparent that this coronavirus thing wasn't going to be your average crisis, I got an email from an anonymous supporter of Donald Trump.

He asked me to put aside my differences with him, quit criticizing Trump in my columns and come together with other Americans to back his efforts to beat this thing. The plea was no doubt sincere, if terribly misguided.

Absolutely, we all need to be cheering for the Trump administration to get ahead of this scourge and bring us and the rest of the world back to normalcy. He is, after all, the only president we have — like it or not. But, we'd all be doing the country a disservice if we simply looked the other way when we believe and all too often know that what he's doing is wrong and making the crisis worse, not better.

It's well documented now that the president's early insistence that the virus wasn't a threat to America — he had early on, he constantly repeats, imposed a ban on Chinese people from entering the country — caused the nation to lower its guard for too long. And instead of immediately ramping up the nation's health supply chain, he still complains that it's the states' fault, not his, when asked why masks and ventilators aren't getting through to hospitals and clinics.