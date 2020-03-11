Plain Talk: Republicans bungled Wisconsin's farm crisis at every turn

Alas, the GOP leadership's tag team of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald suddenly got religion, especially when some were pointing fingers at them and their compliant colleagues for sitting on their hands while farmers struggled.

While they thumbed their noses at farm assistance in 2019 and before, now they decided to go full bore. You wouldn't be wrong to say that Evers' call for a special session shamed them into it.

Besides, they were probably feeling a bit guilty that a big reason why so many farms are going bankrupt is thanks to the tariff war with China that their hero, Donald Trump, ignited. And the help that Trump sent, as usual, didn't go to the little farmers, but the big ones who could better survive the storm.

It must be maddening for a governor like Tony Evers to deal with these legislators. One day they'll turn down a bill that calls for a modest expenditure, claiming that the state might be wasting money on such trivial matters, for example, as homelessness. So a series of bills to help the homeless through the winter that called for about $3 million in spending languished all winter.