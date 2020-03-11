You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plain Talk: Republicans bungled Wisconsin's farm crisis at every turn
top story

Plain Talk: Republicans bungled Wisconsin's farm crisis at every turn

Konopacki 3/11

Wasn't it rich last month watching Wisconsin legislative Republicans trip all over themselves to finally help Wisconsin farmers weather this ruinous rural economy?

They could have done something last year by retaining the help for farmers that Gov. Tony Evers had included in the budget he sent the Legislature — proposals that would have increased funding for dairy exports and provided insurance deductions from their income taxes.

But, these pretend "we-want-to-work-with-you" politicians showed their true partisan intransigence by stripping the budget of Evers' farm aid plan, leaving rural Wisconsin to dangle in the wind while suffering two farm bankruptcies a day in 2019.

These were also the same politicians, lest we forget, who back during former Gov. Scott Walker's first term did away with 20 "county agents" in UW-Extension whose sole job was to help farmers navigate everything from planting to finances.

As the state's sorry record became national news, Evers renewed his call for farm aid and asked the Wisconsin Legislature to act quickly to stave off even more financial ruin. It isn't only farmers who are going broke, after all; businesses in small rural communities are feeling the pain while small school districts are experiencing financially devastating enrollment declines.

[Jessie Opoien: Why the end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy is cause for despair — and for fighting]

Alas, the GOP leadership's tag team of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald suddenly got religion, especially when some were pointing fingers at them and their compliant colleagues for sitting on their hands while farmers struggled.

While they thumbed their noses at farm assistance in 2019 and before, now they decided to go full bore. You wouldn't be wrong to say that Evers' call for a special session shamed them into it.

Besides, they were probably feeling a bit guilty that a big reason why so many farms are going bankrupt is thanks to the tariff war with China that their hero, Donald Trump, ignited. And the help that Trump sent, as usual, didn't go to the little farmers, but the big ones who could better survive the storm.

It must be maddening for a governor like Tony Evers to deal with these legislators. One day they'll turn down a bill that calls for a modest expenditure, claiming that the state might be wasting money on such trivial matters, for example, as homelessness. So a series of bills to help the homeless through the winter that called for about $3 million in spending languished all winter.

The next day they complain that Tony Evers' plan to spend roughly $8.5 million to help farmers isn't enough. It's got to be tough guessing which game these partisans will play. It's obviously all about making political points.

[Wisconsin crime labs pick up new DNA analysis tool — and controversy]

I couldn't help but laugh, though, when a group of the Vos-Fitzgerald bloc complained that one of Evers' farm proposals would add people to the bureaucracy. He asked to restore those 20 "county agents" that the Republicans abolished, taking a significant service away from farmers.

Republican Rep. Tyler August of Lake Geneva bellowed that Evers was "taking us" in the wrong direction by just adding a bunch of government employees."

Funny, we didn't hear that when Speaker Vos added a bunch of high-priced employees to his already bloated staff so he could better spy on Evers' administration. Farmers could have used that money.

But, let's be glad that the GOP legislators were finally convinced to find their way. The bills they agreed to pass will provide much needed help for our farmers.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

The pundits can argue whether Bernie Sanders is electable, but they are terribly wrong to contend that he's offering up "alarming" new ideas when those ideas have been the hallmark of progressivism since Bob La Follette chased the old stalwarts out of office 119 years ago.

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: There's nothing alarming about Bernie Sanders

The pundits can argue whether Bernie Sanders is electable, but they are terribly wrong to contend that he's offering up "alarming" new ideas when those ideas have been the hallmark of progressivism since Bob La Follette chased the old stalwarts out of office 119 years ago.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics