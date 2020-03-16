Plain Talk: Renovations help an already special Aldo Leopold Nature Center shine brighter

It had been a while since I had last visited the acclaimed Aldo Leopold Nature Center just off Femrite Drive in the city of Monona.
Our Evjue Foundation was one of several major donors to the center's recent "Bridge to the Future" campaign, an effort to raise $1.5 million to renovate its existing building to tie it even closer to the 22 acres of wetlands and the large natural pond that sit just down a gentle slope behind the main building.
The center's president and executive director, Mike Strigel, invited me to see what had been done to the building — a project that thanks to the generosity of several donors, including $300,000 from Monona's Jon and Peggy Traver, who were among the center's founders some 25 years ago, was completed nearly a year ahead of schedule.
In a word, the renovation is stunning. The existing building has been completely remodeled and repurposed to serve the thousands of visitors who bring their kids to interact with nature and learn about wetlands, wildlife and vegetation that is critical to our ecosystems. Classrooms open out into the wetland. There's space for day classes for preschoolers and a natural playground for them to use.
Older kids can attend workshops and take classes in high-tech spaces and labs where they learn, for example, how climate change affects our weather and how energy efficiencies help conserve our water and land. They get to experiment with plant and animal life that thrive in the marshy area around the pond. Some, for the first time, get to hold a frog or watch a butterfly.
During the past year, the center has attracted 70,000 people. Some 23,000 children came to the center as part of class trips, 35% of whom came from the Madison school district. Another 20,000 attended summer camps conducted by the center's staff, 10,000 took part in on-site programs and another 10,000 simply walked in — mostly parents with their children — to explore the facility. Others host birthday parties using the center's spacious surroundings, and there's room for scouts and others to hold meetings.
Strigel, who I've known for many years, is the perfect leader for a venue like the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. He's devoted his adult life to conservation and environmental causes, most recently serving as executive director of the statewide land trust organization known as "Gathering Waters," where he campaigned for the reauthorization of the state's Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to save natural areas for the public.
Before that, he spearhead a major study at the Wisconsin Academy for Science, Arts and Letters on Wisconsin's water resources.
Strigel's convinced that involving children with nature and the wonders of the wild at an early age will help make them better citizens in the future.
This year, the Leopold Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The natural area just off busy Monona Drive and not far from residential and commercial developments near the Highway 51 corridor was saved when a group of Monona residents, led by then-Ald. Jon Traver, convinced the city to buy the property for a nature center.
Weather Central's Terry Kelly agreed to spearhead a campaign to build the center, and Aldo Leopold's oldest daughter, Nina Leopold Bradley, agreed to put the name of Wisconsin's most famous conservationist behind it. There's even a replica of Leopold's famous shack — the place he observed and chronicled nature for his famous "Sand County Almanac" — on the grounds of the center.
The Aldo Leopold Nature Center is indeed a special place, even more so with its more up-to-date facilities. But, don't take my word for it. Stop out and visit it. You're welcome anytime.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
