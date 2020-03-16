Plain Talk: Renovations help an already special Aldo Leopold Nature Center shine brighter

It had been a while since I had last visited the acclaimed Aldo Leopold Nature Center just off Femrite Drive in the city of Monona.

Our Evjue Foundation was one of several major donors to the center's recent "Bridge to the Future" campaign, an effort to raise $1.5 million to renovate its existing building to tie it even closer to the 22 acres of wetlands and the large natural pond that sit just down a gentle slope behind the main building.

The center's president and executive director, Mike Strigel, invited me to see what had been done to the building — a project that thanks to the generosity of several donors, including $300,000 from Monona's Jon and Peggy Traver, who were among the center's founders some 25 years ago, was completed nearly a year ahead of schedule.

In a word, the renovation is stunning. The existing building has been completely remodeled and repurposed to serve the thousands of visitors who bring their kids to interact with nature and learn about wetlands, wildlife and vegetation that is critical to our ecosystems. Classrooms open out into the wetland. There's space for day classes for preschoolers and a natural playground for them to use.