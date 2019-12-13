Plain Talk: Remembering Whitney Gould: A gem among journalists

Whitney Gould didn't like sports, and she had trouble understanding why an otherwise halfway intelligent guy like me would spend so much time watching baseball games and wasting money on football and basketball tickets.
Go to the opera or the symphony or the art center, she'd implore. You'll be much better off.
"Who is Robin Yount, anyway?" she'd ask back in the day he was the toast of the Milwaukee Brewers.
So during the nearly 20 years she worked at The Capital Times, I was determined that I'd get this aficionado of art and literature, a lover of fine culture, to a Cubs baseball game at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
It was a monumental task, but I figured out how to exploit her fondness for great architecture and historic buildings. Wrigley Field was such a place, an iconic structure, a work of art itself. She simply had to see it because, I told her, it might soon face the wrecking ball.
It worked. Whitney decided to come to a Cubs game with me. I'm quite sure she wasn't thrilled by the game or the beer swilling all around us, but she did agree that Wrigley Field needed to be preserved which, of course, it has been.
Whitney passed away last weekend at her home in Milwaukee at the age of 76. She left The Capital Times in 1984 for the old Milwaukee Journal, which had relentlessly pursued her for several years, finally making an offer she couldn't refuse. The paper's editors knew an outstanding journalist when they saw one.
But to me, she was always a Cap Times staffer — one of the bright shining lights at a paper that has been blessed with many of them. And through these many years, she kept in close contact with the many friends she had at the paper and wasn't shy about offering advice on occasion.
Although she had never taken a journalism class, Whitney became the first woman on what had forever been an all-male news-side staff when the late Miles McMillin, William T. Evjue's right-hand man, hired her in 1966. Elliott Maraniss, who was the city editor at the time, took her under his wing and didn't shy from immediately sending her out on tough news assignments.
I was one of those male reporters, and I remember being miffed at Elliott for sending Whitney to little Juda, Wisconsin, on what was a huge story. In March of 1967, nine high school students from the little Green County town of 400 had been killed when a jet crashed into the New Orleans hotel where they were staying on a class trip.
I'm the kid from a little town in Green County, I thought. Juda was even in our athletic conference. I know the town, and he sends a person who majored in art history? Turns out that Whitney reported the daylights out of that story, touching the human emotions and describing in detail the agony that had gripped the little community. That was just the beginning.
She did major reporting on the 1968 Wisconsin presidential preference primary that featured Eugene McCarthy running against the incumbent Democratic president, Lyndon Johnson. Whitney told it like it was, without fear or favor.
She overheard Mike Wallace, the revered CBS reporter, make some naive remarks about Wisconsin while reporting on camera in front of Wisconsin's state Capitol. She included that in one of her stories, referring to Wallace as a "television personality."
That infuriated Wallace, and he fired off a note to McMillin to "tell that Whitney Gould, whoever he is, that I was a journalist when he was in diapers." When he got the note, McMillin walked to the middle of the newsroom and read it out loud to a chorus of laughter from the reporters.
Elliott soon helped Whitney achieve another first. He created an environmental beat, one of the first in the country, and named her to cover it.
In our book on the 100th anniversary of The Capital Times, John Nichols and I describe Whitney's tenacious reporting on the perils of DDT and the coverage of the hearings that wound up totally banning the pesticide. In his book "Banning DDT: How Citizen Activists in Wisconsin Led the Way," Bill Berry also credits Whitney's coverage for playing a major role in achieving that ban.
While at The Capital Times, she won a prestigious Nieman Fellowship to do advanced study for a year at Harvard — and shortly after she returned, Maraniss, now the editor, put her in charge of the editorial page.
I unwittingly helped her decision to leave for an editorial writing job in Milwaukee when one of my first acts after being named editor in 1983 was to add a second page (an op-ed) to our traditional one page of opinion, but failed to give her any added help. She later joked with me about being too cheap to hire someone while working her to the bone.
She didn't skip a beat, naturally, when she went to Milwaukee. She quickly became one of the city's best known journalists, but when the Journal and its sister paper, the Milwaukee Sentinel, merged in 1995, she wanted off the opinion writing staff. Word was that since the Sentinel's editor would be in charge, the historically left-of-center editorial section would drift to the right, and she wanted none of that.
That's when, once again, she achieved a first. The merged paper created a new beat — urban landscape writer and architecture critic — and named her to fill it. Her work on that beat is already legendary, and some credit her with helping Milwaukee achieve the celebrated Santiago Calatrava-designed addition to the Milwaukee Art Museum. She retired from the paper in 2007.
While she never married and lived alone, she delighted in being an owner of historic homes. Here in Madison, she bought a beautiful old house at the corner of Jenifer and Paterson Streets, did an extensive remodel and painted it purple. Katie Dean, now our executive editor, several years ago did a story about Whitney's house and how the color shocked people at the time. Now dozens of homes in that near east side neighborhood are painted with unconventional colors.
When she moved to Milwaukee, she bought and remodeled a 1889 Queen Anne Victorian home on the city's historic east side where she often entertained. It's where she was found dead last Sunday after she didn't join friends for a brunch earlier that day.
Whitney, in a nutshell, was one of a kind. Outspoken and incredulous, but caring and kind.
Yes, she never took journalism classes, but she taught those of us who had a lot of things during her lifetime. And we are all better off for knowing her.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
