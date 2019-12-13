Plain Talk: Remembering Whitney Gould: A gem among journalists

She overheard Mike Wallace, the revered CBS reporter, make some naive remarks about Wisconsin while reporting on camera in front of Wisconsin's state Capitol. She included that in one of her stories, referring to Wallace as a "television personality."

That infuriated Wallace, and he fired off a note to McMillin to "tell that Whitney Gould, whoever he is, that I was a journalist when he was in diapers." When he got the note, McMillin walked to the middle of the newsroom and read it out loud to a chorus of laughter from the reporters.

Elliott soon helped Whitney achieve another first. He created an environmental beat, one of the first in the country, and named her to cover it.

In our book on the 100th anniversary of The Capital Times, John Nichols and I describe Whitney's tenacious reporting on the perils of DDT and the coverage of the hearings that wound up totally banning the pesticide. In his book "Banning DDT: How Citizen Activists in Wisconsin Led the Way," Bill Berry also credits Whitney's coverage for playing a major role in achieving that ban.

While at The Capital Times, she won a prestigious Nieman Fellowship to do advanced study for a year at Harvard — and shortly after she returned, Maraniss, now the editor, put her in charge of the editorial page.