Plain Talk: Reince Priebus for governor — a nightmare for Wisconsin

I woke up in a cold sweat the other night after dreaming that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' college roommate had been elected governor.

That's what I get for reading stories before bedtime that speculate that Reince Priebus, the once wunderkind of the national Republican Party and Donald Trump's first chief of staff, may be returning to Wisconsin to run for statewide office.

Priebus and Vos were roommates at UW-Whitewater where they were active in student government in the late '80s and early '90s. They actually knew each other before they went to college. Priebus is from Kenosha, Vos from Racine. In college they became close, long-standing friends.

Now perhaps Whitewater can withstand these two Donald Trump acolytes at the same time, but I'm not sure the state of Wisconsin can. They might succeed in erecting a statue of Rush Limbaugh on the state Capitol lawn.

According to reports, Priebus may either run for U.S. senator if Ron Johnson, bless his soul, should decide not to run. But, if Johnson decides to go for a third term, something he once said he wouldn't do, Priebus might entertain running for governor.