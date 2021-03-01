Plain Talk: Reince Priebus for governor — a nightmare for Wisconsin

I woke up in a cold sweat the other night after dreaming that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' college roommate had been elected governor.
That's what I get for reading stories before bedtime that speculate that Reince Priebus, the once wunderkind of the national Republican Party and Donald Trump's first chief of staff, may be returning to Wisconsin to run for statewide office.
Priebus and Vos were roommates at UW-Whitewater where they were active in student government in the late '80s and early '90s. They actually knew each other before they went to college. Priebus is from Kenosha, Vos from Racine. In college they became close, long-standing friends.
Now perhaps Whitewater can withstand these two Donald Trump acolytes at the same time, but I'm not sure the state of Wisconsin can. They might succeed in erecting a statue of Rush Limbaugh on the state Capitol lawn.
According to reports, Priebus may either run for U.S. senator if Ron Johnson, bless his soul, should decide not to run. But, if Johnson decides to go for a third term, something he once said he wouldn't do, Priebus might entertain running for governor.
The former chair of the Republican Party, Priebus was a vocal critic of Barack Obama, but in 2015 as Donald Trump was ramping up his presidential campaign, he also became a critic of Trump for his divisiveness during the GOP primaries. Once it became clear that Trump would win the nomination, the GOP chair, obviously, quickly became a big fan.
Trump then turned around and named him chief of staff as he took office on Jan. 20, 2017, but it didn't last long. Priebus, like anyone who worked for Trump, was clearly a beleaguered man and by the end of July he was out. Priebus said he resigned; Trump hinted he fired him to hire John Kelly.
Priebus' tenure in the office was marked by some snafus and he became a lightning rod for Trump who was upset at all the "leaks" coming from the White House.
After the chief of staff job, Priebus has rejoined his old law firm, Milwaukee-based Michael Best & Friedrich. He has been working out of the firm's Washington office.
Michael Best, you will recall, is the firm that Vos and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tabbed to secretly put together the 2001 Wisconsin redistricting process, considered to be the most gerrymandered in the nation.
Any wonder why I wake up in a cold sweat lately?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
