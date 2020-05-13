Plain Talk: Refusing to wear a mask isn't patriotic, it's just selfish

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Perhaps that's giving some of these yahoos too much credit, for I wonder if they have a sense of responsibility over their own selfishness at all. It's much more than grandmas and grandpas, it's the safety of all those workers and their families and the incredible strain on our doctors and nurses and health care staffs that can only be made worse by self-pitying behavior.

But, this is yet another puzzling front in America's culture wars that have been escalating thanks to the man who serves as our president, a bumbling politician who believes he's making things better by turning people against each other.

There have been reports of confrontations at grocery and hardware stores between those not wearing masks and those unnerved by the behavior. In Flint, Michigan, a security guard at a Family Dollar Store was shot dead after he asked a man to put on a mask and a scuffle ensued.

One of the best commentaries on this latest phenomenon has been making the rounds on Facebook recently. Former executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy Lisa Graves and others sent it to me last week.