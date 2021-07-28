Plain Talk: Rand Paul's slapdown by Fauci was way overdue

Three years back I remember telling a colleague that if I was Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor, I'd probably take a swing at him too.
Paul's neighbor in Bowling Green had had enough of the congressman clearing his yard and stacking the twigs and other debris in piles next to the lot line. So as it happened again, he jumped Paul, who was wearing headphones, and tackled him to the ground.
Must have been a good hit because Paul suffered five broken ribs and came down with a case of pneumonia. The neighbor of 17 years wound up being charged with assaulting a member of Congress, a felony. A doctor himself, the neighbor wound up serving 30 days in prison and paying a $10,000 fine.
Sort of an irony since Paul has been assaulting the American people for years now, including attempt after attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But it isn't his politics that has been so vile. We all can put up with differing opinions and accept and understand them, even if we can't bring ourselves to agree with them.
But Paul is one of those politicians who has become all too common in American politics. It isn't the merits of the issues that count in turning the wheels of government. It's the my-way-or-no-way, and the willingness to go to any lengths to get that way even if it requires cheating, lying and otherwise playing unfair.
They have no principles. They can't be trusted. They launch personal attacks based on unsubstantiated "evidence." They have no decency.
You see them all around us. The likes of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar haunt the halls of the Capitol, spewing lies about stolen elections and defending thugs who would overturn the Constitution to support a dishonorable tyrant who spent four years corrupting the very government he promised to "make great again." It seems that nearly every day we read about another trusted loyalist hauled before the courts to answer to criminal charges.
Rand Paul was on the list of America's 20 craziest politicians even before Donald Trump came along.
Gentlemen's Quarterly had him up there on a list that included deposed Mariciopa County, Arizona, sheriff Joe Arpaio and Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman back in 2014.
Paul made the list for a number of maneuvers, including condemning then President Barack Obama for accusing British Petroleum for the Gulf oil disaster that created one of the world's biggest environmental disasters.
The magazine pointed out that Paul was insisting the Obama administration was "part of this sort of blame-game society, in the sense that it’s always got to be someone’s fault, instead of the fact that maybe sometimes accidents happen." Plus GQ felt that his remarks warning that unchecked illegal immigration would lead to a "borderless mass continent" that used a currency known among conspiracy theorists as the amero were a bit off the wall.
But that's all mild, and — along with his periodic breaks with his party's leader, fellow Kentuckian Mitch McConnell, only to give in every time McConnell put down the screws — was all sort of comical. No more. Now Paul is at the forefront of everything from the Big Lie conspiracy to theories behind the supposed orchestration of the coronavirus pandemic. He's also been a longtime anti-vaccine zealot and opponent of wearing a mask.
And last week, like Paul's Bowling Green neighbor, Dr. Anthony Fauci also finally had enough.
Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress in May when he denied that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a virology lab in Wuhan, China.
“Dr. Fauci, knowing it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11 where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan?” the senator demanded as Fauci appeared before a Senate committee on which Paul sits.
“Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” he said and angrily added, "Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.”
The sparring continued as the men repeatedly interrupted each other and the committee chairperson struggled to retain control. Fauci concluded, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you."
It was like the Joseph Welch versus Joe McCarthy "have you no sense of decency" moment of the Red-baiting 1950s.
You could feel the cheers go up.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.