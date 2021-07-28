Plain Talk: Rand Paul's slapdown by Fauci was way overdue

Three years back I remember telling a colleague that if I was Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor, I'd probably take a swing at him too.

Paul's neighbor in Bowling Green had had enough of the congressman clearing his yard and stacking the twigs and other debris in piles next to the lot line. So as it happened again, he jumped Paul, who was wearing headphones, and tackled him to the ground.

Must have been a good hit because Paul suffered five broken ribs and came down with a case of pneumonia. The neighbor of 17 years wound up being charged with assaulting a member of Congress, a felony. A doctor himself, the neighbor wound up serving 30 days in prison and paying a $10,000 fine.

Sort of an irony since Paul has been assaulting the American people for years now, including attempt after attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But it isn't his politics that has been so vile. We all can put up with differing opinions and accept and understand them, even if we can't bring ourselves to agree with them.