Plain Talk: Ralph Reed mailers attacking the 'Radical Anti-Christian Left' show what we can expect in 2020

I got an email last week from Bonnie Ehrke, who lives with her husband Carroll in Cambridge, which says volumes about what we can expect in this year's presidential race in Wisconsin.
She attached a copy of a mailing she received from Ralph Reed, the professional evangelical Christian who has specialized in below-the-belt politics for decades and is the founder and chairman of what is known as the Faith and Freedom Coalition.
"My husband and I are concerned with the overall content of his letter and the survey," Bonnie wrote. "This mailing is disturbing to us. We are American citizens and Christians and proud of it. The mailing concerns us when it states, 'We selected you for this survey because your past activities tell us that you are a Christian American who loves America and who shares our dismay at how vicious and unhinged the Left has become.'
"The first part of the sentence is true; the last part is entirely false," she commented.
It's easy to see why the Ehrkes have questions.
Reed, of course, is looking for contributions "to stop the Radical Anti-Christian Left from winning the White House and control of our government in 2020 ... so they can destroy America forever."
And, of course, Reed says, Bonnie Ehrke can help the coalition's "2020 Project" do so.
The ultimate goal of Reed's campaign is to register 5 million "brand new conservative-leaning Christian voters in the 16 key battleground states, including Wisconsin."
That's well and good, but the Ehrkes are stunned by the rhetoric.
Number one is the insistence that the "Left" is willing to do anything to win elections, including commit massive "VOTE FRAUD" — that discredited claim the right, including its standard bearer Donald Trump, always uses.
"They are looking to take down our President by any means possible ... They have promised to put President Trump and his family in prison ... They have even attacked his 13-year-old son Barron." Reed continues. "But the Left's target is not just President Trump. Their real target is you and all you believe in."
And, as the coup de grace: "I know I don't have to tell you what's at stake. The anti-Christian, anti-freedom, anti-America Left has a very different vision for America's future that you and I have:
"They want to erase America's borders, so we no longer have a country;
"They want to eliminate Christianity as a moral force in American life; and
"They want America to be governed by the United Nations and not our own Constitution."
The mailing also includes a questionnaire with multiple choice questions for people like Bonnie to answer.
One of the questions gives the survey-taker the choice between "continue with the direction President Trump is taking America" or "I prefer the OPEN BORDERS socialist, anti-God, anti-family agenda of today's Democrat Party."
Some choice.
But, the Ehrkes made their choice. They decided they'd throw the whole thing away.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.