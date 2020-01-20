Plain Talk: Ralph Reed mailers attacking the 'Radical Anti-Christian Left' show what we can expect in 2020

I got an email last week from Bonnie Ehrke, who lives with her husband Carroll in Cambridge, which says volumes about what we can expect in this year's presidential race in Wisconsin.

She attached a copy of a mailing she received from Ralph Reed, the professional evangelical Christian who has specialized in below-the-belt politics for decades and is the founder and chairman of what is known as the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

"My husband and I are concerned with the overall content of his letter and the survey," Bonnie wrote. "This mailing is disturbing to us. We are American citizens and Christians and proud of it. The mailing concerns us when it states, 'We selected you for this survey because your past activities tell us that you are a Christian American who loves America and who shares our dismay at how vicious and unhinged the Left has become.'

"The first part of the sentence is true; the last part is entirely false," she commented.

It's easy to see why the Ehrkes have questions.

Reed, of course, is looking for contributions "to stop the Radical Anti-Christian Left from winning the White House and control of our government in 2020 ... so they can destroy America forever."