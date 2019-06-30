Who would have thought that getting your kids vaccinated for measles would become a political issue?
Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happened in this era of self-centered behavior that shows little regard for the welfare of others.
Yes, there has always been resistance to vaccines, mainly from people with orthodox religious beliefs. But the percentage of parents who believed in protecting their kids from childhood diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox was so overwhelming that the diseases were virtually eradicated — until now.
That's when parents — mostly on the left of our political spectrum — decided that injecting chemicals into their children's bodies was as dangerous as eating non-organic food, while those on the right — especially our Tea Party friends — considered vaccines to be part of a plot by the government to condition young minds.
Tell any of that to the millions of parents who rushed their children to the clinics the day the Salk vaccine to prevent polio became available, saving thousands of boys and girls from permanent handicaps and often, death. If only we would have had the vaccine a year earlier, our New Glarus High School football team wouldn't have lost a dear friend and teammate to the highly contagious and ugly disease.
But, times have changed, and in recent years it's practically become a fad to to keep children away from the doctor's vaccination needle. It didn't help when Donald Trump, libertarian ophthalmologist Rand Paul and neurosurgeon Ben Carson jumped on the bogus measles-vaccine-causes-autism campaign in the 2016 presidential primaries.
So now we're seeing the results. Measles has returned because the percentage of vaccinated kids to keep the disease at bay has been significantly lowered.
Here in the U.S. and even more so in Europe, measles outbreaks are back to where they were two decades ago and kids, especially those too young to yet get the vaccine, are at risk.
Attempts to address the problem have included laws and policies to prevent unvaccinated children from attending school or participating in events where other kids could be exposed. Policies like that, including efforts to require parents to have their children vaccinated with exemptions for religious belief, have fallen smack into the throes of partisan politics.
That, not surprisingly, includes Wisconsin. And once again, it's primarily a Republican vs. Democratic fight that some fear could become as politically polarized as global warming.
Noting that Wisconsin is one of 17 states to allow "personal reasons" to opt out of vaccination, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and others — including three Republicans — have introduced a bill to eliminate that option. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have quickly said "no."
Oh, the GOP leaders believe in vaccination — they just don't want the government telling people what they must do in their own lives.
Once again, it's hypocrisy personified. You can't stop people from putting other families in harm's way — this is no different, after all, than our laws against causing bodily harm to another — but, it's OK to tell a woman what to do with her body.
As the author of a bill in New York state to prevent unvaccinated kids from attending school, said:
"If you choose to not vaccinate your child, therefore endangering other children ... then you're the one choosing not to send your child to school."
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
